Timothy Caminos, CEO of SuperGeeks and Steve Sue, president of StoryManager have merged several dozen web customers to form a new Honolulu-based digital marketing consultancy. Dubbed RankHI, the new company is a division of SaaS Ventures, LLC, a software-as-as-service development company. RankHI services include: Search Engine Optimization strategies, website design, content management, marketing campaigns and app development. In addition, RankHI offers a premium local website hosting service through BitHut.com.

“With the merger of StoryManager content and SuperGeeks tech, we help our clients navigate a digital world where time is of the essence like never before. Search algorithms continue to shift towards user experience and Brands will need to figure out innovative ways to remain relevant as their customers continue to leverage technology in their daily lives.” Says Caminos.

Caminos is a Hawaii based entrepreneur and former Communications Director for Hawaii’s Better Business Bureau. He has 15 years of experience in strategy and business development and is currently involved with several international startups. Caminos is also Treasurer and a Board Member of BizGym Foundation, the 501C3 that produces the kid-biz challenge, Lemonade Alley.

Sue, before moving to Hawaii, was a conceptualist and high-stakes pitch consultant. He’s also the author and founder of BizGym.com, the entrepreneurs’ growth app. Now he’s Chairman of his own 501C3, BizGym Foundation and “Chief Lemon Head” at Lemonade Alley with the seventh annual Lemonade Alley contest scheduled to run on April 8 at Pearlridge Center in Aiea. Sue’s latest initiatives include BizzyB.com, a simplified version of BizGym designed for middle and high school students; and Bizgenics.com, a cloud-based program that decodes essential elements of innovation, entrepreneurship, leadership and business development.

Says Sue, “I’ve always recommended SEO strategy before diving into content production. So with Tim’s team aboard, we’re now uber strong in this area.” Sue also notes, “I love having the might of Tim’s team in house to take our for-profit and nonprofit apps to the next level.”

Prior to the merger, Caminos and Sue worked together for clients including: Atlas Insurance Agency, Bubble Shack Hawaiian Soap Company, City Mill, ChefZone, Choi International, Ka’u Coffee Mill, Kualoa Ranch, Lex Brodie’s Tire, Brake & Service Company, E Noa Tours and Waikiki Trolley.

About RankHI

RankHI is a Hawaii-based digital marketing agency that helps companies leverage the power of digital storytelling. Their team of engineers and artists use a proven, strategic process to help clients capture greater mind- and market-share to win on the bottom line.

