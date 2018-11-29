What’s happening at your Honolulu Hale This Week

This is a very, very busy week here at the Honolulu Hale, and not just about policy and procedures. The holiday material has been arriving here at Honolulu Hale all week. The city workers have been installing and placing the holiday characters, plus Santa, all around the city hall grounds in anticipation of the big event this Saturday. Take a look at the video for a mini preview!

This week there are many committee meetings on-going, with the full city council session set for next Wednesday, Dec. 5.

The committee on Parks, Customer and Community Services met on two very important items, Bill 76—relating to Ala Moana Regional Park, and the update on Pu’u O Hula Community Park located in Sea Country. There was good movement on both issues and look for some positive action on the Pu’u O Hula park issues.

The Committee on Budget met and had a very full agenda. Resolutions discussed included installation of small cell telecommunications facilities on city-own street lights, eminent domain of a pedestrian easement for public use, penalty for abandoning a vehicle and bill 82 on Real Property Tax Incentive Program.

Please remember, if you can’t make it in person tune in to Olelo.org for live telecasts. Or, I invite you to find me on Facebook where I welcome discussion on any issue.

Mahalo! And again, the full city council will meet on December 5 at Honolulu Hale.

Happy Holidays to one and all!

Kymberly Marcos Pine

Honolulu City Councilmember, representing west Oahu

http://www.kympine.org/

