Falling for the Progressive Tactics on Kavanaugh

BY FRANK SALVATO

Where the sideshow political circus that is the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings is concerned there are a few quotes and realities that we all should consider. If we are not careful, the mainstream media and the Progressive-Left will turn us all into useful idiots…and that moment is coming quickly.

“But the most brilliant propagandist technique will yield no success unless one fundamental principle is borne in mind constantly and with unflagging attention. It must confine itself to a few points and repeat them over and over. Here, as so often in this world, persistence is the first and most important requirement for success.” – Adolf Hitler, Mein Kampf

This is the source of the notion that if a lie is told often enough and loud enough, eventually the people; the masses, will accept it as truth. This is exactly what is happening with the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings and the alleged accusations of sexual misconduct; a “go-to charge” for almost every smear campaign levied by the Left. Sadly, sex sells, even in politics.

We have heard nothing but the thump-thump-thumping of this story for weeks. First the accuser had to be anonymous. Then the accuser said she would not engage with testimony. Then the accuser wanted a full FBI investigation. Now the accuser is agreeable to testify. Thump (sex scandal), thump (sex scandal), thump (sex scandal).

Thump. Polling is starting to indicate that people are entertaining the idea that the allegations might be plausible. Imagine that.

Please note that there has been no law enforcement investigation into these 35-year old claims against Judge Kavanaugh. None. All of the supposition is based – exclusively – on an accusation with no evidence provided that would even remotely be admissible in a court of law. The Progressives knew this and, therefore, tried the matter in the insanely fickle court of public opinion, the Mrs. Kravitz’s of the world clucking on social media.

So, for the past few weeks ,we have heard the unproven narrative – made by an activist professor and her Soros-associated attorney (who had a very different attitude toward sexual harassment when the accused were Bill Clinton and Al Franken) – repeatedly and the polling is starting to reflect the repetitive application of the message. People are starting to believe what has yet to be proven because the propaganda machine is feeding it to them like oxygen through an endotracheal tube.

It is alarming – and that’s putting it mildly, that people are willing to consume unproven narratives as fact simply because it is printed in the media (both traditional and social) and spewed over the airwaves. There is no effort at all to corroborate the facts before they form their opinions. We should all be repulsed by the reality that we have become: an unthinking blob of a mass that exists beneath the gray machine cogs of the characters in Orwell’s 1984.

Unless we can neuter the potency of a blatantly dishonest media and a social media apparatus that turns fiction into truths we have to come to the realization that the Republic is lost. If that is not to be our future we have an incredible amount of work to do in a short amount of time and that means doing some of that Sons of Liberty stuff, my friends.

“The best propaganda is that which, as it were, works invisibly, penetrates the whole of life without the public having any knowledge of the propagandistic initiative.” – Joseph Goebbels

Share this: LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Comments

comments