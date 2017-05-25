1 Don’t touch sea life.

Aside from being very illegal, it is dangerous to you and the animal. For instance sea turtles can bite, and if you grab or try to ride them you disturb their natural eating and breathing habits. Sea turtles have drown when scared and unable to surface. Locals are also very protective and will not hesitate to let you know if you cross the line.



Hawai’i is a special place, have respect for the ocean and the people who live there and you will leave with cherished memories!

