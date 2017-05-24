Gas prices either dipped or remained steady over the past week throughout the islands, according to the AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch. Today’s statewide average price is $3.05, which is one cent lower than last Thursday, a penny less on this date a month ago, and 39 cents higher than on this date a year ago, according to GasPrices.AAA.com.

In Honolulu, today’s average price is $2.90, which is the same price as last Thursday, the same price on this date last month and 47 cents higher than last year. The Hilo average price is $3.02, which is down two cents from last week, two cents lower on this date last month and 28 cents higher than on this date a year ago. Wailuku’s average is $3.49, which is one cent lower than last Thursday, the same price on this date a month ago, and 30 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

“The West Coast continues to lead the nation with the highest gas prices but motorists can temper those costs by driving their most fuel-efficient vehicle most frequently,” said AAA Hawaii General Manager Liane Sumida. “Demand in the region continues to dip into high oil inventories, but not enough to deplete the unseasonably high supplies,” she added.

Area Regular One Week Change Record Price Honolulu $2.90 No Change $4.48 (5/8/2011) Hilo $3.02 -2 cents $4.76 (4/22/2012) Wailuku $3.49 -1 cent $4.98 (5/9/2011)

AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch is a weekly snapshot of gas prices. Price comparisons are offered as a community service. Prices are derived from fleet vehicle credit card transactions at more than 120,000 stations around the country. Prices shown are combined averages updated three times daily.

