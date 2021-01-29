Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro–another earbud for the Covid Era

Who knows when this modern day biblical plague will end?

In the meantime we have 21st century electronic gear to keep us in 7/24 communications–at all times.

The Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro (True Wireless Earbuds) are the newest model I’ve tested.

I like them quite a bit.

Not only do they eliminate unwanted sounds, they are super comfortable. When you’re sitting in front of a box all day, that’s really important. Anker provides a whole slew of buds that you can experiment with so eventually you’ll find the perfect fit. They also offer excellent customer service, if you need help. Let’s face it, we all need help once in a while…

So back to the ACN part of the equation. Like so many of us, I work from home and these devices block out ambient noises so I can concentrate on work.

The seal (or is it the technology?) is so good that I can simply insert them in my ear as a noise blocker if I want to meditate.

And that’s when they are not even in use as a listening or talking device!

Of course you’ll want to install the firmware (or at least check to see if it’s up to date) with the Soundcore phone app. Once that’s done you can tune this set precisely to the type of noise you want to filter out. Thus you can filter out “transportation” sounds (ie in your in a car), indoor, outdoor or customize the setting.

Or…you can simply put it on “Normal” setting and use it in the raw.

The app also offers a “Tip Fit Test” that allows you to test the earbud seal. This is important. The right seal will help you isolate noise so that the technology can cancel it. (Back to the cancel culture I guess…)

The equalizer also offers a myriad of settings for everything from the spoken word to “bass booster” or “Hip Hop”. I just put it on default which is recommended.

There’s also an “Hear ID” test that personalizes your earphones. It will take you through a series of hearing tests much like the doctor will do to gauge your auditory capabiities.

Finally for control freaks, you can customize your earphone controls. One tap for volume another to turn it off, etc.

As I alluded to earlier, you can use these in your home office or take these them for a stroll when walking the dog.

All things are possible in this era of high tech audio devices.

I think you’ll be happy with this product. It works quite well and you don’t have to spend a fortune.

Full disclosure, I don’t generally use them to listen to music–it’s phone calls or Zoom that occupy my time. However, I did test them on my favorite bluesman, the great late Albert King, specifically the “Blues Power” concert he gave at the Fillmore and the result was a thumbs up.

Albert’s guitar, Lucy, never sounded better with the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro ear buds.

