Can breadfruit change the world? World Leaders in Hawaii for Global Breadfruit, Technology and Health Summit

The Hawaii 2018 Global Breadfruit, Technology & Health Summit being hosted by the University of Hawaii Pacific Business Center Program (PBCP) at the Polynesian Cultural Center in Lai’e, October 15 through 17. Inaugurated in 2016, it is the third consecutive global summit of its kind. Experts, scientists and practitioners from Melanesia, Polynesia, Micronesia, and the Caribbean will join Hawaii’sagricultural leaders together with US commercial interests in the region to discuss resource supply, global technology and engineering experts in milling, flour making, product development and manufacturing, food security, disaster preparedness, and more.

Leading scientific food expert engineers, Pacific health researchers, medical doctors and native health practitioners recognize research and development that proves breadfruit has significant health benefits to stop diabetes, obesity and global hunger. Global experts on agroforesty, climate change, and mobile technology for islands will tout Pacific ulu on the world stage. Focus on coastal and remote rural communities to transform waste into practical value by-products for soil enrichment; environmental cleanup and energy will also be highlighted.

Among the notable speakers are: Dr. Sela Panapasa (Fiji), award-winning research and scientific leader; Mr. Hani Farsi (England), head of the Corniche Group in London, and an advocate for connecting Pacific innovations to global stakeholders; Carlo Robles (Virgin Islands), Commissioner of Agriculture; Tautaituasivi Tagalo (Samoa), Chair of the International Executive Kava Council; Dr. Diane Ragone (Maui), horticultural and ethnobotanical authority about breadfruit throughout Micronesia, Polynesia, and Melanesia; Orson Swindle, Assistant Secretary of US Department of Commerce, US Trade Commissioner (Ret.); scientist Roger S. Pulwarty (Trinidad and Tobago), Director of the US US National Integrated Drought Information System,NOAA; Dr. Jeff Gwirtz from Kansas State University who is a food engineer expert on ulu flour making;

Ulu can be used to make ice cream, pasta, cheesecake, pies, vodka, and more. By-product developments include, pesticide, latex and biochar, a valuable soil amendment rich in carbon, and more potent than the leading commercial fertilizers.

Dr. Tusi Avegalio, Director, Pacific Business Center Program says, “It’s time to put Pacific ulu on the world stage. The health and economic benefits are limitless. We’re bringing together health experts, scientists, and cultural leaders who recognize that we’re facing environmental issues, including waste. We know how to convert by-products using technologies that best benefit humanity. Planting ulu, milling it into flour that replaces wheat and corn, product development, and manufacturing – the answer is ulu because it can be applied to many environments. Plus, every participant at this summit is dedicated to protecting the future for our children and elderly – for food security and disaster preparedness. Our strength is weaving together the shared information and expertise, and from a cultural perspective, to generate more spiritual capital of aloha, integrity, respect, humility and forgiveness. This will add to the overall wealth of people everywhere. With technology, and a unified effort between nations, we can improve the health of all people in the Pacific region. Ulu can reduce diabetes, obesity, hypertension, heart disease and high cholesterol. Because it’s natural, unprocessed, and rich in vitamins, ulu is an ideal diet food full of antioxidants. Most importantly, it’s the perfect food for surviving an emergency. Ulu can make the difference.”

Cultural presentations will be made by Ipu A. Lefiti (Samoa), recipient of the American Samoa Bar Association Arthur A. Morrow Justice Award for her work against domestic violence and child sexual abuse; Kahu KalaniSouza, Director of the Olohana Foundation, that focuses on building community capacity, cohesiveness, resilience, and emergency preparedness around food, energy, water, and knowledge systems.

