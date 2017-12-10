US Senator Bernie Sanders (S-VT), took to NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday to say that Democrats shouldn’t “jump the gun” on their attempts to impeach President Trump. He is clinging, incredulously, to the false-narrative of Trump-Russian collusion advanced by the discredited Fusion GPS Trump dossier.

“[I]f Mueller brings forth the clear evidence that there was collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians, I think you have grounds for impeachment. But I think jumping the gun does nobody any good,” Sanders said. “You have to bring the American people onto this issue. You don’t want to make it into a partisan issue.”

A motion to start impeachment proceedings against the President by Rep. Al Green (D-TX), was crushed in the House last week by a vote of 364 to 58.

One of two things is certain here. Either Sanders is completely delusional, or he is pathetically partisan. If he is delusional then Democrats should seriously think about dismantling his potency in their party. But it’s more likely that he is being caustically and pathetically partisan.

The narrative of Trump-Russian collusion has not only been debunked, evidence unearthed by the Left’s quest to ruin President Trump suggests that Hillary Clinton and Democrats are actually guilty of communications with the Russians and other foreign entities to affect the outcome of the 2016 General Election. It was Democrats — and the then-chief figurehead of the Democrat Party — that was guilty of collusion. Once again, Progressives (and Clinton is a Progressive) accused their opposition of exactly what they did.

Further, that Sanders would be carrying water for this now-recognized-as-false narrative after it was found that Hillary Clinton — the person who cheated him out of a fair shot at the Democrat nomination — was the catalyst for the fake Trump dossier, is tantamount to suffering from Stockholm Syndrome.

Honest political opposition is good for the governmental process. It keeps both sides in check. False outrage over false narratives that everyone knows aren’t true is simply opportunistic politics. The American people are tired of taking it in the chops from power-hungry political actors.

It is time to cull the herd.

Comments

comments