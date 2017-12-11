Want to end the year with a new experience?

Check out the Hawaii Traveling Lotus Project Music Festival on December 23, 2017 at Kualoa Ranch.

Immerse yourself in nature, yoga, music and dance. Musical lineup includes some of Hawaii’s great musicians such as rising reggae music star Mike Love, acoustic Rythym & Blues group HOOK + LINE, live performer PAULA FUGA, free-form world beat band QUADRAPHONIX, transformative music NOA | AON and more tba.

Hear from local and international speakers and panels, including: an inspirational women’s panel, farmers with sustainable farming practices, a digital media panel, and so much more.

Paint your truest colors into a life-size whale mural, revisit your pure core strength in an outdoor yoga session, find your inner fire with a Wim Hof Method (WHM) session, taste local Hawaiian treats from the beloved food trucks, and participate in various “give back” opportunities benefiting local communities and charities.

Bring your ukulele for a kanikapila (string instrument jam session.) Continue your musical adventure long into the night with performances from 3 stages. Hawaii’s best musicians will inspire you with acoustic performances, make you buzz with electronic music, and DJ’s will have you on your feet dancing ’til the wee hours.

Been to a silent disco? After tonight, your answer will be an impassioned, “Fo’ Real? Shoots den! (Are you kidding? Hell, yes!”)

Whether you simply explore the beauty of Kualoa Ranch’s waterfront, Secret Island, or take a catamaran tour out into the tropical blue, make the day memorable by sharing it with someone you love or by making a new friend, or new friends.

Checkout out the website for more information and to get tickets:

http://www.travelinglotusproject.com

