It’s Time for Mitch McConnell To Go

We on the conservative Right are quick to castigate “The Swamp” and the “Deep State” in Washington, DC, and rightly so. Neither serve the American people, Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, Green, whatever denomination. But just under the indignation is a reluctant acceptance. We love to complain but when the rubber hits the road, we never really do anything about it.

How many times have you complained about Congress only to defend your own Congress creature? I know I have done it. And how many times has your party begged for money from you so they can “target” so-and-so on the other side in the next election?

Today, I am taking square aim at one of our own, not to remove him from office – no I will not acquiesce to the “cancel culture” lunacy, but to demote him from leadership. I am doing so because he does not serve the people, he does not serve the party, he just serves himself and his lust for power and control.

Consider this statement, made by a Republican in leadership in the US Senate just moments after former-President Trump was acquitted for a second time at an impeachment trail, an impeachment that again was based on nothing:

“There’s no question – none – that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of [January 6th]. No question about it. The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president…The leader of the free world cannot spend weeks thundering that shadowy forces are stealing our country and then feign surprise when people believe him and do reckless things.”

These are the words of the highest-ranking Republican in Washington, DC, currently, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY). And more inaccurate and unproductive they could not be.

First and foremost, I reject that there was no chicanery in the 2020 General Election.

We had a cowardly US Supreme Court that refused to hear a seminal case in whether states whose executive branches formulated election law in fat violated the US Constitution, as the Constitution vests that power solely with the state legislatures.

We had routine violations of election law in several key states – and within those states critical urban areas – that saw poll watchers and credentialed Republican election officials tantamount to being forcefully excluded from the ballot counting process.

And in those same battleground states, we saw ballot counting stop, poll workers released from duty, and then counting begin again with anointed skeleton crews.

All of these instances, all of these points, are valid complaints that McConnell should have been screaming about in real time. But what did we hear? A low-toned reluctant complaint that was drown out by just about any other audible sound on the planet.

The man who should have been leading the charge for the Republican rank-and-file was sitting on his hands, too concerned with retaining his own seat and, in fact, riding on President Trump’s accomplishment coattails to do so.

McConnell failed to hold the majority in the US Senate during the 2020 General Election.

McConnell single-handedly lost the two run-off races in Georgia with his blunder about not wanting to pass a $2,000 COVID relief package. That blunder – and make no mistake, it was a colossal blunder – cost the Republicans control of the Senate and sentenced the American people to two years of one-party rule at the hand of the most totalitarian, fascist administration ever to sit in the Oval Office.

And how doe Republicans in Washington, DC, punish McConnell for his failures, for his disloyalty, for his selfish exploitation of his elected position? They re-elect him t o leadership, this time as Senate Minority Leader.

How stupid are the Senate Republicans to do this? I have to say abundantly so.

McConnell wasn’t done with his caustic, unproductive screed – a screed that, mind you, offended 75 million voters (how stupid is McConnell?):

“President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he’s in office…He didn’t get away with anything yet.”

Sounds as though he wants an investigation, a prosecution. It certainly sounds like he will join with Democrats should they try to invoke the 14th Amendment against the former-President.

A person who holds these positions and who has presided over the litany of failures, such as McConnell has, who has effectively forced the Republican Party to be subservient to a group of people who actually hate the United States, well, that person – Mitch McConnell – should not be in a position of leadership, and most definitely not the Senate Minority Leader.

It is time for Senate Republicans to call an emergency meeting and remove McConnell from leadership. It is time for the “go along to get along”, “it’s my turn” Republican apparatus to be destroyed and for a new era of constitutionally minded, limited government Republicans to talk the helm.

McConnell’s day has long passed. His devotion to the swamp is proof of that.

