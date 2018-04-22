Hawaii’s most recognized and highly rated news anchor Joe Moore and his long-time friend and television game show celebrity Pat Sajak return to the stage this summer where they will appear in a Benefit Performance for the historic Hawaii Theatre Center in an extended run of the classic thriller Dial M For Murder, June 21, 2018 through July 1, 2018. After a four-year hiatus, Sajak will join Moore as their way in supporting the work of the Hawaii Theatre in maintaining the historic venue for the benefit of the community. Tickets are available to the general public at www.hawaiitheatre.com.

DIAL M FOR MURDER…Former British tennis pro Tony Wendice (JOE MOORE) wants to have his wealthy American wife, Margot (STACY RAY) murdered so he can inherit her money. When Tony discovers her affair with American crime writer Max Halliday (PAT SAJAK) he comes up with the perfect plan to kill her. He blackmails an old acquaintance, Captain Lesgate (NIGEL BANNISTER) into carrying out the murder, but the carefully orchestrated plan goes awry and Margo stays alive. Now Wendice must frantically scheme to outwit a Columbo like police officer, Chief Inspector Hubbard (TIMOTHY JEFFRYES) and avoid having his plot detected. Po’okela Award winning director Paul Mitri directs this chilling thriller.

Well known in Hawaii as the state’s most-watched television newscaster, Joe Moore anchors the early evening weekday newscasts for KHON TV. He has been a familiar face on Hawaii television since 1969, when he returned to the islands following two tours of duty in Vietnam as an Army journalist with the 25th Infantry Division and as a newscaster with AFVN in Saigon, where he first met and worked with Pat Sajak.

Moore has acted in motion pictures, including starring roles in the independent films Goodbye Paradise and Moonglow. He has also guest-starred in most of the island based network TV series, including Hawaii Five-O, Tour of Duty, Magnum, P.I., Jake and the Fatman, and One West Waikiki. Most of his recent acting has been on stage at Hawaii Theatre, co-starring with his longtime friend Pat Sajak in The Odd couple (2001), The Honeymooners (2004), The Boys in Autumn (2010), and Wrestling Ernest Hemingway (2014).

Also at Hawaii Theatre, Moore co-starred with Gary Burghoff in The Buck Stops Where? (1997) which Moore wrote, with James MacArthur in Dirty Laundry (2003) which Moore wrote, with Richard Dreyfuss in Prophecy and Honor (2007) which Moore wrote, with Patty Duke in Heaven Forbid! (2013), and with Linda Purl in It’s Only a Play (2016). Moore has also written and starred in plays about Will Rogers and John Wayne. In 2017 Moore co-starred with F. Murray Abraham in the radio drama, The Glory of Salieri, which he wrote for National Public Radio. Joe and his wife of 27 years, Teresa have a son Bryce who has just completed his sophomore year at San Diego State University.

Pat Sajak has been the host of television’s Wheel of Fortune since 1981, a position that has earned him multiple Emmy Awards, a People’s Choice Award, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His stage credits include The Odd Couple, The Drowsy Chaperone, The Honeymooners, The Boys in Autumn and Wrestling Ernest Hemingway. He performed in most of those productions with his long-time friend, Joe Moore.

“Not only do I get to perform with an old and dear friend, but we’ve done most of the plays in Hawaii. It’s hard to beat that combination! As for Dial M for Murder, I’m really looking forward to a much different kind of play, where laughs are at a minimum and the emphasis will be on drama and mystery.”

Sajak splits his time between California and Florida. He and his wife, Lesly, have two grown children.

Together, the pair will perform 11 total public performances over the course of the two-week run which will help to continue the work of the non-profit Hawaii Theatre Center, which presents world class entertainment as well as local community-sponsored events and performances and is a hub for revitalization efforts in downtown Honolulu. Since the restored theatre opened in 1996, it has attracted an estimated 100,000 residents and visitors annually to experience live music, dance, and drama, as well as cultural festivals and films year-round. Hawaii Theatre Center also offers quality educational programs for the Island’s keiki in grades K-12.

Ticket prices for DIAL M FOR MURDER are $25.00, $35.00 (reserved seating) and $75.00 (VIP Meet and Greet with the performers) plus fees. Tickets may be purchased online at www.hawaiitheatre.com, by calling or TEXTING the Box Office at 808-528-0506 during regular business hours Tuesday-Saturday, 9-5 pm, or by going in person to the Box Office located at 1130 Bethel Street, Honolulu 96813.

About Hawaii Theatre Center

The Hawaii Theatre Center was established in 1984 as a private nonprofit organization to restore and operate the historic Hawaii Theatre as a multi-purpose performance facility for artistic, cultural, entertainment and educational events and to promote the redevelopment of the downtown Honolulu/Chinatown area. Opened on September 6, 1922 as the flagship of Consolidated Amusement Company, the 1,400-seat Hawaii Theatre is listed on both the State and National Registers of Historic Places. It reopened in 1996 after an extensive restoration and has been recognized by the League of Historic American Theatres as the 2005 Outstanding Historic Theatre in America. In 2006, Hawaii Theatre Center received a National Preservation Honor Award from the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

To learn more, visit www.hawaiitheatre. com.

