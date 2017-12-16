Let it Snow Maui – The most realistic snow show in Hawaii – Queen Ka’ahumanu Center

808 Viral had a chance to visit this year and share their experience with what is called, “the most realistic snow show in Hawaii”.

“Let it Snow!” is a snowfall experience December every year in Maui. Visitors are treated annually to a “white Christmas” during the holiday season where Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center transforms into a giant snow globe.

“Nothing is more unexpected and special than snow falling on Maui,” said Toni Rojas, director of marketing for Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center. “Our goal is to help families and friends create heart-warming memories and traditions they will cherish and talk about with great happiness for generations to come.”

Each snowfall show lasts ten minutes and presents a different holiday theme to make sure there is something for everyone.

“We had never seen snow. So this was our first time,” said Kohl Smith of 808 Viral. “We dressed in snow clothes. It really felt like winter.”

The snow is created from a specialized snowmaking system custom-designed for QKC and operated by a snow technician. Using special effects adopted directly from Hollywood movie sets, it makes a realistic snowfall effect created with millions of snow-like “bubbles” that look and act like real snow. Unlike real snow, though, it vanishes upon contact and does not accumulate. The snow is water-based, so it’s not harmful, and if you catch a snowflake on the tip of your tongue, it might taste similar to a soap bubble.

“The best part of the experience was the vibe. The anticipation of the countdown, and when it started to fall, you have to be there to feel it, ” said Dani Girl of 808 viral. “People gasp and start laughing and screaming. Everyone turns into children for a moment, dancing and singing. Toni and her team have truly created a magical experience there.”

In case you missed it, contact the Guest Service Desk at (808) 877-4325 or visit www.queenkaahumanucenter.com to find out about next years schedule.

