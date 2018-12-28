Reg Baker – Hawaii Business in Las Vegas

Reporting from Las Vegas – About 3 years ago, I launched the Business in Hawaii series for Think Tech Hawaii. After 150 shows and becoming one of the most popular business shows in Hawaii, I decided to pass the hosting duties for the show to Ray Tsuchiyama and Dailyn Yanagida. This is the first interview I have done for Business in Hawaii since June 2018.

This year has been a year of transition for me. I have decided to personally begin the transition to a semi-retirement mode. I remain on the US Small Business Administrations Regulatory Fairness Board advocating for small businesses for Hawaii, Nevada and the nation. I remain an active CPA in Hawaii and Nevada with a focus on assisting companies and individuals with their taxes, retirement plans and expansion or relocation to the west coast, primarily southern Nevada.

This current episode of Business in Hawaii explores the advantages of the Las Vegas Valley and how businesses and individuals can benefit from a move. Maybe this is not for everyone, but for those struggling in Hawaii, it might be worth exploring the possibility. You will be surprised what you might find! Over 80,000 from Hawaii already have!

Please enjoy the video and hope to see you in Vegas soon!

