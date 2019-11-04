The Idea of Left & Right Is a Propaganda Illusion

►Listen to the Podcast

For getting on decades I have been pointing out that the idea of a political Left and a political Right is disingenuous. Additionally, this false narrative has been advanced by political opportunists whose goal is in the systematic manipulation of the electorate. And this fraud is perpetrated by the political class around the world.

Here in the United States we accept that the Democrats and Progressives (a very misidentifying word for what that political faction really is: fascist) are on the Left, Libertarians the middle, and Conservatives on the Right. The same is said for other political schemes around the world.

In some locales the people have ignored the facts of history and have accepted the redefinition of political positions. In Dresden, Germany, he Leftist political class is desperately trying to label neo-Nazi anarchists and fascists as “Far-Right”. That thought should be negated by history as the Nazis, popularly led by Adolf Hitler, were Socialists. Nazi is an acronym identifying members of the National Socialist German Workers’ Party.

In Sweden, the Sweden Democrats are seeing a surge in popularity. While the Socialist government of Sweden labels this group “Far-Right”, the actions of this group scream “fascist.” This group is rising in popularity due to policies that have seen the cessation of the flying the rainbow flag over that country’s once yearly gay pride festival in Stockholm, the banning of children from wearing Islamic headdress, and the promises that it will stop purchasing “provocative, challenging” public art. The banning of art, free speech, and religious freedom is the stuff of fascists, not Conservatives.

The fact of the matter is this. If we are to look at politics as an ideological straight line, then there would be absolutely no government on the Right and total government on the Left. The truth is that in the United States both parties, with the exception of the Progressive faction that has hijacked a segment of the Democrat Party, exist in the political middle.

This video explains this reality in detail.

This video goes on to explain the different types of government and the realities each bring to the world and why the Republican (as in Republic) form of government is superior to all others – especially Democracy (wish is simply an elevated term for mob rule which our Framers warned against).

Since its arrival on the shores of the United States at the turn of the 20th Century, Progressivism has sought to capture oligarchic control of our country by co-opting the mainstream media complex and the education system. With the institution of political correctness (a shadow set of laws meant to marginalize the Constitution and the Bill of Rights) and the advent of the Internet and social media, the Progressives are in the driver’s seat, incrementally “nudging” our country to the Left (toward total government) at every turn.

We live in a very deceptive age, especially where politics is concerned. The political opportunists of the Progressive movement re-invent the meanings of word, change organizational titles, and falsely label their foes at every turn. A great example of this comes in the renaming of the eugenics-based organization the American Birth Control League to Planned Parenthood, the former being more honest than the latter.

When we consider any person or group that the usual suspect political opportunists seek to label, we should always look at two things: 1) the actions of the person or entity being labelled; and 2) what threat that person or entity possess to the political elite. It is there we will all find the truth behind any political demonization.

