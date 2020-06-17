The Org That Ignores Genocide Weighs in on US Racism

“A draft UN resolution…singles out the United States and could become the centerpiece of a hastily scheduled debate by the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Wednesday.

“The text calls for a commission of inquiry — the rights body’s most powerful tool to inspect human rights violations — to look into ‘systemic racism’ and abuses against ‘Africans and of people of African descent in the United States of America and other parts of the world recently affected by law enforcement agencies’ especially encounters that resulted in deaths.” – FOX News 06/16/2020

This is laughable if it weren’t so incredibly infuriating.

The UN has routinely ignored genocide on the African continent and everywhere in the world, and even when people experiencing it in real-time were screaming for help:

Darfur 2003 – Present: 500,000

Rwanda 1994: 1,000,000

Congo 1996 – 1997: 232,000

Somalia 1988 – 1991: 200,000

Iraqi Kurds 1977 – 1991: 400,000

Cambodia 1975 – 1979: 3,000,000

Uganda 1972 – 1978: 300,000

Burundi 1972: 300,000

Bangladesh 1971: 3,000,000

Indonesia 1965 – 1966: 3,000,000

Not to mention that they routinely ignore the existing slave trade in the Middle East and Africa and it took an incredible amount of arm-twisting to get the body to officially recognize and condemn the Holocaust, which took 6 million lives.

Further, as they feign concern about “systemic racism” in the United States as it relates to “people of African descent”, they ignore – completely – the human rights violations committed by the Middle Eastern Islamic community when it comes to women.

Bringing it back home, and focusing on the subject of race, they have never once concerned themselves with the epidemic of Black-on-Black crime especially in the urban areas of the United States.

But all of this is moot.

The joke of an organization that is the United Nations has zero authority to do anything, anywhere in the world. Zero. It is the negotiating power of nations that use that platform as a meeting place to engage in dialogue that creates consensus authority and even then, that bumps up hard against the very real issue of sovereignty.

For decades, the Progressives and the Globalist elites have tried as hard as they can to place the UN as a world governing body. They have failed each time. They will fail again as they try to use the false-flag argument of “systemic racism” in the United States as a transitional tool to world government.

If anything, this transparent attempt to “nudge” the world toward world government in the UN’s “examining” of systemic racism in the United States will awaken the US citizenry to what a scam the UN is in all of its efforts and how intrusive it is in its encroachment of a nation’s sovereignty.

The UN was founded to be a place where dialogue to prevent war was executed. It was not created to be a governing body. It is so far from its charter purpose that it should be disbanded with malice, never to raise its elitist disingenuousness from the ash heap again.

