There Might Possibly Be a Probability…Maybe

I get it. No government or law enforcement agency, especially ones engaged in gathering and providing intelligence, wants to get caught flatfooted. To that extent, caution is the prescription for the ailment. But seeing symptoms where there are none isn’t caution, its hypochondria.

The latest Joint Intelligence Bulletin from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security reveals one of two things, and maybe both. Regardless of what the catalyst is, their “assessment” gave cover for Democrats and Progressives to once again advance the false narrative that the Capitol – and for that matter, the US federal government – is under siege.

Based on the JIB, Congress abandoned the Capitol under the guise of safety, has scurrying off to their dark, smoky rooms to continue their assault on the Bill of Rights.

I say one of two things because the wording is so incredibly vague, so “plausible deniability” that it is hard not to question the motivation behind the bulletin. The overabundant use of non-committal words and phrases leads any thinking person to questions. A forensic analysis of the bulletin is called for:

“(U//FOUO) We assess that symbols of government, law enforcement, and ideologically opposed individuals in the NCR continue to be possible targets for violence by some DVEs, who likely are emboldened by the 6 January breach of the US Capitol Building. DVEs probably perceive the NCR as an attractive target and may seek to exploit public gatherings, either formally organized or spontaneous, to engage in violence. Our insight into specific threats is increasingly constrained by the expanding use of secure communications by DVEs following the arrest of individuals involved in the Capitol breach.

“» (U//LES) Continued DVE perceptions of election fraud and other conspiracy theories associated with the presidential transition may contribute to DVEs mobilizing to violence with little or no warning. Some DVEs motivated by the QAnon conspiracy theory believe that the previous president will be inaugurated on 4 March or will return to power on 20 May with the help of the US military.

“» (U//LES) As of late February, an unidentified group of MVEs discussed plans to take control of the US Capitol and remove Democratic lawmakers on or about 4 March and discussed aspirational plans to persuade thousands to travel to Washington, DC, to participate, according to FBI reporting. MVEs also have allegedly threatened an attack against the US Capitol using explosives to kill as many members of Congress as possible during the upcoming State of the Union address, according (sic) the US Capitol Police Chief.

“» (U//FOUO) Popular social media companies removed accounts for inciting and organizing violence or otherwise violating their terms of service following the breach of the US Capitol, causing an influx of downloads of encrypted communications applications. In 2020, DVEs discussed operational aspects of attack planning on encrypted applications, probably to avoid law enforcement detection.

“(U) Outlook

“(U//FOUO) The FBI and DHS remain concerned that DVEs could continue to mobilize to violence due to a unique confluence of ideological, personal, and sociopolitical factors. The FBI and DHS continue to assess that violence is most likely to be committed by lone offenders or small cells using simple tactics and easy-to-acquire weapons. The FBI and DHS note that, due to the highly personal nature of radicalization to violence, it is difficult to assess specific indicators that are indicative of US-based violent extremists attempting to support violence at home or abroad. The FBI and DHS urge state and local authorities to promptly report suspicious activities related to potential domestic violent extremism.”

The emphasis was added to spotlight the plausible deniability wording.

The first thing that needs to be addressed is the statement, “DVEs discussed operational aspects of attack planning on encrypted applications…” Unless there was a FISA warrant applied for and issued against specific individuals and based on credible information, this notion is ridiculous. The painfully vague information throughout the bulletin is more than enough to deduce that there is no credible information that would have satisfied a request for a legitimate FISA warrant.

So, the credibility of the threat that was the cause for Congress to flee is already called into question, as is the courage of the taxpayer dollar trough feeders elected to Congress.

But we must also note the 14 words of phrases that render the information throughout the bulletin as benign. There is no specific information: “…possible targets…,” “…likely are emboldened…,” “…have allegedly threatened…,” “…potential domestic violent extremism.”

There is no “there” there. The entire bulletin is based on one of two things: 1) bureaucratic paranoia; or 2) political pressure to maintain the false narrative that Capitol and the federal government are targets of some nefarious and violent plot. If I had to hypothesize, I would say it is a combination of both with an onus on the latter.

Recent disclosures from governmental authorities revealed that not one weapon was found on anyone detained by law enforcement on January 6, 2021. Not one. Further, there is insurmountable proof that the unrest at the Capitol Building that day was the work of far-Left and anarchist instigators and not those who attended the Trump rally earlier in the day.

The American people are being fed a line of fiction by political forces that want to divert our attention from what’s really taking place at the hands of the federal government now that Progressives have two years of one-party rule. Keeping fear of impending attacks at a fever pitch helps the new world oligarchs deflect from what they are doing.

Each of us must pay attention to what Congress is enacting and what the Biden administration is advancing through unilateral action. The course they are charting is one that neuters the Bill of Rights and that means you are about to be ruled by elitist oligarchs who routinely whore themselves out to BigTech and BigFinance.

America, we are in trouble.

