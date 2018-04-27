Home Business & Tech ThinkTech: Busines in Hawaii with Reg Baker Business & TechNewsLifeThinkTechWork/Career ThinkTech: Busines in Hawaii with Reg Baker By Reg Baker - April 27, 2018 55 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter City Council Update Nine elected individuals on the Honolulu City Council control a huge budget and influences the lives of over 800,000 people. Who better to ensure accountability in Government than an experienced CPA? Good luck Natalie!! Share this:LinkedInFacebookTwitterRedditComments comments RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Business & Tech ThinkTech: Business in Hawaii with Reg Baker Business & Tech Think Tech: Surviving Tax Season and Advocacy Work. Hawaii Politics RALLY AT CAPITOL TO URGE SENATE TO ACCEPT UNANIMOUS HOUSE YES TO SB3095hd1 Business & Tech ThinkTech: Business in Hawaii with Reg Baker and Rusty Komori Business & Tech PARKLINQ Introduces Concept of Parking Share to Honolulu LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment