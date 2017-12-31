The last show of the year focuses on tax reform and Hawaii’s economic diversification, or lack thereof. Very fast paced discussion.

Tax reform – Something for almost everyone, especially small businesses. Most individuals will save on their 2018 taxes. Some will save a lot. Be prepared and work with your tax preparer to maximize the benefits.

Economic Diversification – As a member of the Hawaii Chambers Board of Directors we dealt with this issue about 25 years ago. And we still are. We missed an opportunity with Healthcare and then again with Education. Let’s not miss another opportunity with Ocean Energy or Technology.

