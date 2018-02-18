Reg Baker, CPA PFS, is a nationally recognized expert and advocate for Small and Mid-Sized Businesses (SMB’s). He serves on the national board of directors for the Small Business Administration’s Regulatory Fairness Board and is the Chairman of Region IX which includes California, Arizona, Nevada, Hawaii, Guam and American Samoa. Baker also serves on the Hawaii Small Business Regulatory Review Board which reviews all small business rules and regulations at the State and County level and makes recommendations to the Governor and respective Mayors. He Co-Chairs the combined Small Business and Entrepreneur & Economic Development and Invocation Committees of the Hawaii state Chamber of Commerce and hosts the weekly TV show Business in Hawaii with Reg Baker. Mr. Baker has been named twice as the SBA's Financial Advocate for the state of Hawaii. He has over 30 years’ experience both owning small businesses and advocating for SMB’s and their owners. He focuses on taking companies to the next level with higher profitability and sales and provides Wealth Management services to the SMB owners.