URGENT CARE HAWAII ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF TELEMEDICINE

Donna Schmidt_Urgent Care Hawaii from Sande Zeig on Vimeo.

Locally Owned Walk-In Clinics Offer Safe Alternatives

in Wake of COVID19 Pandemic

As a result of the recent Covid19 pandemic, Urgent Care Hawaii has expanded services to include Telemedicine, giving patients an alternative to in-person visits; filling the gap in the health care delivery system. Telemedicine is virtual healthcare, available with advancements in technology and reliable internet. This safe option allows individuals to access a medical professional easily from their mobile phone or desktop at the comfort of their own home.

Urgent Care Hawaii’s telemedicine services are provided by physicians and include routine care for allergies, rashes, muscle strains, migraines, urinary tract infections, ear infections, pink eye and many other conditions typically seen in the urgent care clinic. We also provide Covid19 screening for patients with sore throat, fever, cough or other symptoms which may indicate testing is needed.

“To serve our patients in the safety of their own homes, we began providing urgent care through telemedicine. Using technology, we can support the Stay Home, Stay Safe initiative. Telemedicine gives our community safe and convenient access to urgent care.” Donna Schmidt, CEO

“This is new territory for all of us and we are in this together. Transitioning to Telemedicine has allowed us to provide care safely for our patients as well as offload patients that would otherwise be in the ER or left without care at this time.” Dr. Leslie Hsiung

The Urgent Care Hawaii’s Pearl City and Kapolei locations are open for walk-in services including sprains, lacerations, injuries on the job, X-rays and education and referrals. Trained professionals are currently available at the Kapolei and Pearl City locations only Monday – Friday from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. For more information call (808) 456-2273 or visit www.ucarehi.com.

How it Works

1. Book a Virtual Appointment: Submit an easy to fill form to book your telemedicine appointment with a doctor.

2. Complete Paperwork with a Health Care Practitioner: Staff will assist in completing necessary paperwork and prepare the patient for the virtual visit with the doctor.

3. Consult with a doctor: A doctor will patiently consult with the client and provide prescriptions and doctors notes as needed.

Locally owned and operated since 2011, Urgent Care Hawaii Clinics serve Central Oahu and are located in Kailua, Waikiki, Pearl City and Kapolei. The system of walk-in clinics has state-of-the-art technology to keep in touch with your primary care physician. They offer basic lab services, a full-service digital X-ray suite for chest X-rays and injuries (Pearl City and Kapolei Locations), and a procedure room. They serve the community by providing a family-friendly environment while promoting the healing of the body and mind.

Urgent Care Hawaii was one of the first clinics in the nation to provide drive-through Covid19 testing. Many local primary care physicians were directing their potential Coronavirus patients to urgent care facilities. Concerned for the safety of these Hawaii residents, Urgent Care Hawaii acted quickly to provide an alternative to prevent community spread. Not wanting to expose non-Covid19 related patients, they created an action plan to provide testing as a drive-through process, protecting the health of the community. This early testing served to bridge the gap until regional testing centers opened.

Urgent Care Hawaii’s services are provided by physicians, advanced nurse practitioners, medical assistants and customer service representatives and include telemedicine care for chronic illness, Covid19 screening, cough, fever, sore throat, UTI, nausea, vomiting, rashes, abdominal pain, yeast infection, allergies, ear pain and ear infections, strep throat, pink eye and muscle strain. The Urgent Care

walk-in services include sprains, lacerations, injuries on the job, X-rays and education and referrals. Trained professionals are currently available at the Kapolei and Pearl City locations only Monday – Friday from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. For more information call (808) 456-2273 or visit www.ucarehi.com.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments