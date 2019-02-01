Wai’anae community says enough is enough. Puu o Hulu Park still without a bathroom.

In 2018, in a hearing before the Committee on Parks, Customer, and Community Services, the Mayor’s Administration claimed that there were unforeseen delays, which prevented completion of the park bathroom until at least March 2019.

As of today, almost six years later, the Mayor’s Administration has still not opened the bathroom at the park and the Wai’anae community are asking why.

Budget history:

In her first year in office (2013), Councilmember Pine added $505,000 to the City’s CIP budget for a bathroom at the park

In 2014, Pine added an additional $250,000 to the City’s CIP budget for additional construction funds for a bathroom at the park

In 2015, the initial budgeted amount of $505,000 lapsed when the Mayor’s Administration failed to release the funds. CM Pine then added an additional $505,000 to the City’s CIP budget for a bathroom at the park.

In 2017, the Mayor diverted $200,000 from the Puu O Hulu Park Bathroom project to fund recreation improvements in the Recreation District for Windward Oahu and at Waimanalo District Park. Source: 2018 CIP Quarterly Report Page 7 http://www4.honolulu.gov/docushare/dsweb/Get/Document-202941/D-0026(18).pdf This further delayed the completion of the bathroom project.

