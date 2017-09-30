KANEOHE— The 17th Annual Windward Ho‘olaule‘a, called “A Homegrown Celebration,” is set for Saturday, October 7, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the Great Lawn of the Windward Community College campus.

But make no mistake—this is no backyard jam!

Headliners this year include Merrie Monarch Award-winning hula from Chinky Mahoe and Na Hoku Hanohano winners Ho‘okena, Kawika Kahiapo, Kapena, and Jerry Santos and Kamuela Kimokeo. Also in the entertainment line-up are rising teen rock band EMKE, and a tribute to the legacy of Eldean Kukahiko’s Kahalu‘u Elementary School ‘Ukulele Band and much more!

The free, family-friendly festival, co-sponsored by the Windward Community College and the Kaneohe Business Group, is expected to draw over 10,000 people islandwide. It will feature top island entertainment, award-winning hula, unique arts and crafts, ‘ono ethnic food, a classic car show by Clyde’s Auto Showcase, keiki rides and activities, gallery exhibit, Imaginarium show, a college-sponsored Silent Auction, college mini-workshops, and educational, cultural demonstrations and community displays.

BRINGING PEOPLE, BUSINESSES, AND EDUCATION TOGETHER

“Windward Ho‘olaule‘a is THE homegrown celebration that brings people together on our beautiful campus…with a full day of amazing island entertainment,” said event chair Bonnie Beatson. “We’re very grateful for the tremendous community support of this event highlighting the talent and businesses of the Windward side as well as the educational opportunities at Windward CC.”

ENTERTAINMENT

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. 10 a.m. start Opening by WCC Hawaiian Studies students

10:15 a.m. Kahalu‘u ‘Ukulele Band (up&coming ‘uke youngsters)

11:15 p.m. Air Force Pacific “Small Kine” Band

12:15 p.m. Pila Nahenahe / Hawaii Loa

1:15 p.m. Jerry Santos and Kamuela Kimokeo

2:15 p.m. Ka‘ala Carmack and Friends

3:15 p.m. Kawika Kahiapo

4:15p.m. EMKE (rising teen rock sensation)

5:15 p.m. Chinky Mahoe’s Hālau Hula o Kawaili‘ulā (Merrie Monarch award-winners!)

6:15 p.m. Ho‘okena 7:15 p.m. Kapena

IMAGINARIUM SHOW

In addition to live entertainment, there will be a special family-friendly fulldome show at the Imaginarium:

11 a.m. STARS (one show only!) Cost: $5 for all; Walk-in only; first-come, first-seated.

GALLERY ‘IOLANI will be open from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. with Raku Ho‘olaule‘a, a juried exhibition of 37 potters and ceramic masters who participated in the Hawai‘i Craftsmen’s 41st annual Raku Ho‘oleule‘a at Camp Mokulē‘ia in May 2017.

FREE WCC ATTRACTIONS

Among the WCC attractions celebrating higher education on the Windward side will be: Marine Option Program & PaCES gyotaku fish printing, facepainting by Phi Theta Kappa, math and engineering activities, a medicinal/nutritional plant sale by Botany Club members and tours to medicinal garden by Agripharmatech students, Veterinary Technology student activities for pet owners, rocketry activities for keiki, activities from Career & Community Education, Service-Learning, Lanuage Arts, and Theatre, and information about college and career planning.

WCC SILENT AUCTION

An ocean view hotel stay at the Double Tree by Hilton Alana Waikiki, deluxe Magic of Polynesia dinner show, mini-golf, performing arts theatre tickets, Hawaiian art, handmade quilts, fine jewelry, restaurant gift certificates at Buzz’s Steak House, Zia’s and more, golfing for four at the Mid Pacific Country Club, full body massages, permanent eyeliner tattoo and many great items donated by vendors at the Ho‘olaule‘a will be auctioned with proceeds going to Windward Community College’s Scholarship Endowment fund and for Student Affairs programs. Auction bid closing time is 5 p.m. at Hale ‘Ākoakoa. Check website for more info.

FOOD

‘Ono food to taste include Uala Leaf Cafe, Uncle Lani’s Poi Mochi, Erin’s Shave Ice, Hawaiian plates, Olay’s Thai food, and Hawaiian Honey Cones, Papa‘Oles, Honolulu Burger Company, and Delice Crepes!

COMMUNITY EXPO

The Kaneohe Neighborhood Board will provide information on disaster preparedness, especially for the hurricane season, and Walgreens will offer flu shots at the event once again this year (Walgreens asks that you bring insurance card). Windward Ho‘olaule‘a also partners with the Five Rs 96744 project, which promotes positive character building among K-12 students in the area. Key Project, Waimānalo Health Center, Ko‘olaupoko Hawaiian Civic Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Hawaii Job Corps, Hina Mauka, Hawaii Island Land Trust, Papahana Kua‘ola, Oahu Invasive Species, Hawaiian Women in Filmmaking,

and many more community groups will be ready to share information.

COMMUNITY SPONSORS (We couldn’t do it without them!)

Sponsors of the event are the Hawaii Tourism Authority, along with flagship sponsors Hawaiian Electric Co., HD&C (formerly Ameron Hawaii), Kamehameha Schools and the Minami Foundation/Key Project. More sponsors include Hawaiian Memorial Park, Walgreens, First Hawaiian Bank, Enterprise Rent-a-Car Hawaii, Bank of Hawaii, Castle Medical Center, and Territorial Savings Bank.

For more information, to donate to the Silent Auction or to get involved, go online to windwardhoolaulea.com or contact Windward Ho‘olaule‘a chair Bonnie Beatson at 235-7374.

