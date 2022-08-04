Big Sky Releases a Trailer for the new season of ‘Deadly Trails’ featuring Hawaii’s Henry Ian Cusick

ABC released it’s trailer for Big Sky’s season 3 premiering Sept. 21 and gave us a first look at Henry Ian Cusick’s recurring character, Avery.

Big Sky is produced by Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television for ABC and is executive produced by C. J. Box, Gwyneth Horder-Payton, Paul McGuigan, Matthew Gross, Ross Fineman, David E. Kelley, and Elwood Reid. Kelly serves as the series creator.

Narrated by Reba McIntyre, who also joined the cast as Sunny Barnes, leads an camping expedition and by her narrative, it sounds like the campers may be in for more than they signed up for!

Official Trailer

Henry Ian Cusick is Avery, a well-meaning, successful tech entrepreneur who books himself and his stepdaughter Emily on Barnes’ camping trip.

Jensen Ackles has also joined on as regular Sheriff Beau Arlen.

Season 3 premieres September 21 on ABC. Be sure to tune in!

Comments

comments