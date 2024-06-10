2024 Legislative outcomes shows support for new ideas

article top

By Keli‘i Akina

Some people might have been surprised to see staffers from the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii in attendance at Gov. Josh Green’s recent bill-signing ceremonies for historic tax cuts and housing reform.

inline

But they shouldn’t have been. These events — and Grassroot’s presence at them — were proof of something I’ve been telling people for a long time: that Hawaii might be a one-party state, but that doesn’t mean it’s a one-idea state.

In truth, Hawaii has a lot of room for new ideas and new ways of thinking, including ideas promoted by the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii.

Keli’i Akina

The exciting outcomes of the 2024 state legislative session showed that we have support for our ideas, and we can we can successfully advocate our values for the betterment of all Hawaii residents

Indeed, this is what’s behind the Grassroot Institute’s motto “E hana kakou” or “Let’s work together.” We really can work together for a better Hawaii. We just need to identify the goals we all can agree on, produce thorough research to inform our legislators, and bring together different individuals and groups necessary to help achieve those goals.

As Gov. Green was signing into law his huge state income-tax cut and a GET exemption for certain medical payments to doctors, he acknowledged how representatives of many different political and economic perspectives came together and worked so hard to bring us to that moment.

As I stood there, I couldn’t help but reflect on how Grassroot has expanded its reach and impact to become the most influential local voice advocating policies that advance individual liberty, economic freedom and limited, accountable government.

Actively participating in the marketplace of ideas has helped us refine our reputation as an organization rooted in philosophical and intellectual integrity, which I believe has earned us a seat at the table in working toward a more free and prosperous Hawaii.

Looking ahead, I welcome more opportunities to advance policy options that will lead us to a more free and prosperous Hawaii.

__________

Keli‘i Akina is president and CEO of the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii.

Share this: Facebook

X



Comments

comments