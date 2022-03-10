Blind to History, Stumbling into the Apocalypse — Reflections on a recent exhibition at UH West Oʻahu

Editor’s Note: The James & Abigail Campbell Library was one of 50 U.S. libraries selected to host Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum that examines the motives, pressures and fears that shaped Americans’ responses to Nazism, war and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s. Though the exhibition is over, it’s important that the critical thinking we do related to its themes continues and progresses. Now, more than ever, it is imperative for us to stand against genocide and hate. In this essay Louis Herman, PhD, Professor of Political Science at the University of Hawaiʻi-West Oʻahu shares his reflections.

We have never been in greater need of lessons from how perilously close America came to colluding in the mass evil unleashed on the world by Hitler and the Nazi party. After World War I, collective delusions gripped sections of the traumatized populations of Germany and resulted in the election of the Nazis as the largest party in the Reichstag.

In 1941, the Nazi’s Wannsee Conference coordinated every branch of the German government and mobilized the skill of some of its best engineers to create a production line of death to exterminate all the Jews of Europe. By the end of World War II, the Nazis had succeeded in murdering some two thirds: six million Jews. Altogether, tens of millions of people perished because of the destructive insanity of World War II. Today in these same ‘bloodlands’ of central Europe, another delusional dictator, Vladimir Putin, is waging war against the entire population of democratic Ukraine.



UH West O’ahu Chancellor Maenette Benham discusses the exhibit.

The Holocaust became the paradigm for evil in modernity. But in a recent poll of Americans under 40—Millennials and Gen Zers—63% did not know that six million Jews were murdered by the Nazis. In New York, the state with the largest Jewish population in America, almost 20% of those surveyed thought the Jews caused the Holocaust. We now live in an age of consumerism and distraction, where too many have given up on the hard, but deeply humanizing pursuit of wisdom seeking. Education, knowledge of, and love for the truth of the good of the whole, has now become an urgent survival issue.

The traveling exhibit, Americans and the Holocaust, gives a vividly curated glimpse into the American mindset of the late 30’s, which is shown as being chillingly close to patterns in American and global politics today. We see how many Americans slipped into fascism through greed, ignorance, and racism. The great Henry Ford was a conspiracy theorist and anti-Semite who funded the antisemitic Dearborn Independent with a circulation of 100,000.

The Nazis approvingly bound and published copies in Germany, with Hitler citing Ford in Mein Kampf as an inspirational figure. In 1939, some 20,000 Americans gathered in Madison Square Garden, organized by the pro-Nazi German American Bund, to cheer “Heil Hitler” and boo Roosevelt. Throughout the war, IBM supplied the computers and punch cards used in the Nazi program of racial classification and the administration of the extermination centers.

By 1939, some 300,000 German Jews had applied for visas to America. But the immigration quota system allowed no more than 27,000 Jews a year, and even that paltry quota was never filled. Many of those left waiting were killed in the death camps. In May of 1940 after the Nazis had invaded Poland, and occupied Czechoslovakia, Austria and France, a poll revealed that 93% of Americans opposed entering the war to fight Hitler.

When global leadership has never been more critical, we are regressing into the murderous nationalism of autocrats and hypermasculine strongmen. As Anne Applebaum put it in a recent article, liberal democracies are in retreat and “the bad guys are winning”: we have Vladimir Putin in Russia, Xi Jinping in China, Kim Jong Un in North Korea, and Assad in Syria. Then there are a host of autocratic rulers on the sidelines, Bolsonaro in Brazil, Duterte in the Philippines, Erdogan in Turkey, Orban in Hungary, Maduro in Venezuela, and the generals of Myanmar, who grabbed power through strategic terror, shooting dozens of student demonstrators in the street, and imprisoning, torturing and murdering opposition leaders. Such dictatorships are only possible because of the blind obedience of individual soldiers and police, which in turn is fostered by a population made submissive by fear and stupefied by propaganda.

A poster from the exhibition

Today, civic space is increasingly infiltrated by propaganda brigades, bot factories, and troll farms, churning out fake news and grotesque and bloody conspiracy theories. As Yale historian Timothy Snyder put it, “if you want to rip the heart out of a democracy directly, if you want to go right at it and kill it, what you do is you go after facts. And that is what modern authoritarians do. Step one: You lie yourself, all the time. Step two: You say it’s your opponents and the journalists who lie. Step three: Everyone looks around and says, ʻWhat is truth? There is no truth.’ And then, resistance is impossible, and the game is over.”

In the 2016 election in the USA, the ratio of professional news to junk news on Twitter was 1:1. An internal leaked Facebook report revealed the scale of a massive disinformation campaign engineered by Russia and its allies. For example, of top 20 Christian Facebook sites, 19 were fake, located in Russia and Eastern Europe; it was a similar story with a majority of the top native American and African American sites. Altogether, during the 2020 elections, troll farms regularly reached 140 million Americans a month.



Without some sort of truth-grounding, without a shared narrative of meaning, democracy is dead, and the world becomes chaotic.



German Jewish Refugee soldiers with language skills such as Stephan Lewy (pictured above) were eager to serve.

In these critical times, it is important for us to take courage from those who are willing to die for the ideal of a democracy based on the truth-loving individual: most conspicuously the extraordinary armed resistance of Ukrainians led by Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Vladimir Putin absurdly claims to be de-Nazifying Ukraine, but Zelensky is Jewish, and the combined list of Ukraine’s right-wing parties in the 2019 election received a mere 2.15% of the vote, with no seats in parliament. This means Ukraine actually has the lowest political support for fascists of any European country. The obscene irony is that it is Putin who is the fascist.

Virtually an entire Ukrainian people, with an army outnumbered eight to one, are fighting furiously, holding off the tyranny of Putin’s kleptocracy. We see a comparable nobility of purpose in the resistance of the Hong Kong youth to the brutality of the Xi Jinping regime of China; we see it also in the determination of the thousands of students in Myanmar who kept demonstrating for democracy in the face of the bullets of the Generals.

This extraordinary exhibition of Americans and the Holocaust reminds us that to be human is to always walk on the edge of falling from order into chaos, evil and mass murder. We are fortunate in Hawaiʻi to be more sensitive to issues of domination, colonialism, and the pathologies of a corporate elites controlling the lives of the many. Indigenous wisdom and the deep spiritual traditions of humanity offer a healing response to the pathologies of fascism. They teach us that our primary moral imperative is to wake up, and then to take responsibility for truth-seeking in the service of caring for, and loving, all life.

The author of this piece, Louis Herman, grew up in an orthodox Jewish community in apartheid South Africa in the aftermath of the Holocaust. The two poles of his formative political experiences were shock at human caused suffering and the beauty and healing power of Southern Africa wilderness. At the age of 12 he left South Africa with his family to receive a rigorous science education in England. He obtained degrees in medicine and the history and philosophy of science at Cambridge University and then took a break from academia for three years to get some deeper experience of life.He emigrated to Israel to explore life on a kibbutz—the agricultural commune which built the country—and then volunteered for military service in a paratrooper unit. His participation in a Middle East war confronted him with two hard facts—the futility of war as a solution to political problems and the recognition of Palestinians as an indigenous population.



He returned to academia at the Hebrew University to contemplate the deeper questions of life—“How should we best live together?’ What is the Good Life?” He was invited to complete his PhD at the University of Hawaiʻi, where he found the perfect vantage for developing a global perspective on the human condition. In 2013, he published Future Primal: How our Wilderness Origins Show us a Way Forward, which presents the politics of indigenous and early hunting-gathering societies as offering profound insights into truth seeking and righteous living which industrial society has lost touch with.

