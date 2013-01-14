America’s Favorite Bounty Hunting Team – Dog and Beth – Back on the Air

article top

LOS ANGELES – The world’s most notorious bounty hunters, Dog and Beth Chapman, are back with a vengeance in an all-new, 10 episode series, DOG (working title), premiering April 2013 on CMT. Crisscrossing the United States for the first time, Dog and Beth, joined by their son Leland, will set ablaze the industry they made famous. On this cross-country mission, the famous bounty hunting couple will rescue struggling bail-bondsman companies by hunting down America’s most dangerous criminals together. This explosive new, hour-long series also reveals a never-before-seen look into Dog and Beth’s stressful strategizing process, Leland’s expert use of cutting-edge equipment and the evolving family dynamic that have made the Chapman’s fan favorites.

“Bail bondsman and bounty hunter have become household names and so has the danger surrounding them. It’s a very dangerous job and my show over the last nine years has influenced many to be in this industry that I may have made look easy. So some may find themselves over their heads and ill-trained for the job,” said Duane “Dog” Chapman. “This show on CMT gives us the opportunity to get out on the road and help save a dying breed ‘big or small we’ll get them all.’”

In each episode of DOG, the Chapman team will use their years of experience to work with one local bounty hunter and lead them on the ride to knock down doors and chase law-breakers while analyzing the state of their business, assessing their arsenal and combat abilities, and implementing strategic, tactical and hi-tech device training. If Dog and Beth don’t show them how to bring the bad guys to justice, these bail bondsman companies could be forced to close their doors and lose their businesses. DOG is a fresh, more in-depth look into this famous bounty hunting couple as they set out on a cross-country thrill-ride bringing amateurs along to see how it’s done.

Dog and Beth are an American phenomenon and the most highly visible bounty hunters in the business today. Besides the eight season success of their highly-rated reality show, Dog wrote a #1 New York Times bestselling book You Can Run but You Can’t Hide and was followed up by Where Mercy Is Shown, Mercy Is Given. The original series captured an audience of millions into the unique day-to-day work of Dog and his team. In this exciting next chapter of their story, the Chapman’s willaddress new personal and professional conflicts through teamwork, adrenaline-filled arrests and a philosophy of hope and second chances, all while showing their contemporaries a few new tricks along the way.

DOG was created by Duane and Beth Chapman through their production company, Entertainment By Bonnie and Clyde. The series is executive-produced by Electus (Ben Silverman, Chris Grant and Jimmy Fox) and CMT’s Jayson Dinsmore and Eliot Goldberg.

