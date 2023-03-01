Andy Bumatai and James Mane talk to the Daniela Stolfi-Tow from 808 Viral about Social Media and Mental Health

article top

Legendary Hawai’i stand-up comic Andy Bumatai and co-host James Mane host the podcast “Daily Pidgin” on YouTube with special guest Daniela Stolfi-Tow from 808 Viral. Topics discussed: social media, comedy and how social media affects your mental health. Watch the full episode.

Andy Bumatai will be performing at Blue Note Hawaii on Wednesday, March 1 alongside Augie T — as part of his “In Denial Tour.”

"The Daily Pidgin LIVE" Podcast on YouTube Mon. 1pm HST.

