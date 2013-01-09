Andy Winer, New Chief of Staff for U.S. Senator Schatz

REPORT FROM THE OFFICE OF US SENATOR BRIAN SCHATZ – Washington, D.C. – Senator Brian Schatz has named Andy Winer as his Chief of Staff in Washington. D.C.
“We’ve got a great office, Room G-11 in the Dirksen Senate Building. Andy is a leader who knows Washington well and whose working roots are in Hawai`i. He has excellent contacts within President Obama’s administration, deep familiarity with what’s happening back home and will serve the people of our State with distinction,” Schatz stated in making the announcement.
Winer served in the Obama Administration as the Director of External Affairs and the Director of Strategic Initiatives and Partnerships at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
He practiced law in Honolulu for nearly 25 years and was the managing partner at the firm of Winer, Meheula & Devens for 15 years.
People are encouraged to call, email or write the Office, or just drop by for a visit.
“I know we are a fair distance from Hawai`i in terms of miles, but aloha goes a long way and this office belongs to the people of Hawai`i,” Schatz added.
What is the email address to contact Andy Winer? Brian Schatz and I have been good friends for 7 or 8 years from the State House of Reps., Democratic Chair at WardWarehouse. Two days ago I accidentally ran into Brian in Longs. We hugged each other and shared a short conversation. I told him that I want to work in his Hawaii office and he said great and contact Andy Winer. Only problem is I can't find an email address that would go directly to him.
Can you help me with this? Thanking you in advance.
Jan Farrant
384-3797
