As If the Stakes Weren’t High Enough

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the enigmatic, longtime Supreme Court justice who attained near cult-like status among progressive circles, died Friday at the age of 87 from complications surrounding metastatic pancreas cancer.”

This means the radical Left will be doubling down on their need to win the presidency in November.

A loss in November means their arch nemesis, Donald Trump, would have at least three appointments to the SCOTUS, a number Republicans haven’t seen since Reagan. It would mean – as far as it can be known – a bent to the Right in constitutionality for the foreseeable future.

The radical (read: Marxist) Left is already throwing everything they have at the wall to see what will stick; their fearmongering is at a height never before seen in American politics. One commercial for Biden features a young child with leukemia along side his sobbing Mother, declaring that should Trump win the boy would lose his health insurance.

Of course this is a huge serving of bullshit as every proposal President Trump has made on healthcare reform as included the coverage of pre-existing conditions. The radical Left’s statement that the boy would lose coverage is a bald-faced lie.

Now, facing the notion of another Trump appointment to the SCOTUS, the radical Left must necessarily triple down on winning in November. They are playing a “win at all cost” game and the truth to them is foreign.

We can no longer banish political discourse amongst friends to the forbidden zone. Lies must be confronted, truths must be told, and we all must challenge those afflicted with the foresight of a gnat flying into the window of a speeding car to understand what the future holds should the Marxists of the radical Left succeed in wining this November.

It has been said many times before, but it has never been more true: This is the most important election in the history of the United States…and no one can afford to sit on he bench.

