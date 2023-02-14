Awakening the Hero In All Of Us–Fundraiser for Turkey

article top

As of the date of this press release, the death toll in Turkey is 29,695 and still climbing. The earthquakes that struck the morning of February 6, registered at magnitude 7.8 and the second at magnitude 7.5, are the deadliest earthquakes to hit the region in 100 years.

“Our restaurant is grateful to be able to present this event as part of our outreach to help the Turkish people affected by the earthquakes. We still have a lot of friends and families there and we would like to ask everyone here to join us on our efforts to assist those who are displaced, homeless, and survivors who are losing hope. At this fundraising event, we will present a special menu and drinks. 100% of sale proceeds from certain food items served that day will be donated directly to reputable charities”, says Chef Ahu Hettema, co-owner of Istanbul Hawaii.

inline

“I am humbled and thankful for being invited by Chef Ahu. In times of despair, we are given the opportunity to awaken the hero within us and come together as a community to give to those who are less fortunate. Regardless of how small the gift is, it is the sum of everyone’s giving that counts. We will be auctioning some of my original paintings and selling limited and open-edition prints. 30% of net proceeds will be donated to UNICEF or the customer’s choice of organization that is providing disaster relief to Turkey”, says Leni Acosta Knight, artist.

Chaos Seeds of Change Leni Acosta Knight

Istanbul Restaurant is owned and operated by the dynamic mother-daughter duo, Chef Nili and Chef Ahu, and they have been recognized as the “Woman-Owned Business of the Year 2022 for the State of Hawaii” by the Small Business Administration, City and County of Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, and Hawaii State Senator Glenn Wakai. Their focus on farm-to-table and 100% women, family, and immigrant ownership truly showcases the impact women can have in their communities.

Scent-of-Colors Leni Leni Acosta Knight

As a breast cancer survivor and an advocate against domestic and sexual violence, local artist Leni Acosta Knight dedicates her artwork to helping worthwhile humanitarian projects. Her thought-provoking pieces are predominantly inspired by her love of philosophy, science, mythology, and poetry. She combines classical realism and abstract expressionism, specializing in painting with oil, acrylic, and watercolor, as well as drawing with graphite and charcoal.

For questions regarding the event, contact Leni Acosta Knight at (808) 859-3859 or Adriel Bencosme at (978) 771-4276 or Ahu Hettema of Istanbul Hawaii at (808) 772-4440

For more information on Istanbul Hawaii, visit www.istanbulhawaii.com

Her work has been featured in numerous exhibitions worldwide, including events at the Honolulu Museum of Art, the International Contemporary Digital Art Exhibition presented by M.A.D.S Milano Gallery in Italy, the World of Crete Contemporary Art Exhibition in Greece, the Paris International Contemporary Arts Trade Show in France, International Art Fair in Austria and Spain. She is represented by Van Gogh Art Gallery in Madrid, Spain, and Wy’s Gallery in Haleiwa, Hawaii.

For more information on Leni Acosta Knight, visit www.leniknight.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Comments

comments