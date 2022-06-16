BEYOND MONET: The Immersive Experience Opens June 15 at Hawaii Convention Center



Building on the unprecedented global success of Beyond Van Gogh, which attracted more than 100,000 ticket holders in Honolulu last year, producer Paquin Entertainment Group will open Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience on Wednesday, June 15 at Hawaii Convention Center. The exhibition showcases more than 400 of Claude Monet’s most iconic works of impressionism—including the Water Lilies series, Impression: Sunrise, and Poppies.

Brought to life by Mathieu St-Arnaud, Félix Fradet-Faguy and the creative team at Normal

Studio, Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience is full of infinite potential for wonder and

sheds new light on what the world thought it knew about Monet.

This is the talented team that created Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, which globally has sold more than 2.5 million tickets. With its stunning set pieces and inspiring musical score, Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience promises to provide an even more satisfying art experience.



“Combining technology with pieces that were crafted to perfection, Beyond Monet: The

Immersive Experience is redefining what art means to people,” says Gilles Paquin, producer

and CEO, Paquin Entertainment Group. “It has elevated artwork to the next level, allowing us to form new relationships with notable masterpieces that were just not possible in previous years.”

Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience gives guests a glimpse into the emotions and

perspectives of the leading figure of Impressionism: Claude Monet. After entering the Garden

Gallery, the Prism transports visitors into the biggest feature area of the exhibit. Taking

inspiration from Musée de l’Orangerie in Paris, the designated home of Monet’s masterpieces,

guests can freely roam the Infinity Room to absorb the artist’s bright and colorful paintings the

way they were intended.

Monet’s stunning imagery encompasses the room’s surfaces, transporting guests inside the paintings themselves. It is a haven for awakening the senses as the ebb and flow of the artwork is accompanied by the rhythm of an original musical score. “Beyond Monet builds on the global success of Beyond Van Gogh, and spans 50,000 square feet with over one million cubic feet of space, making it one of the largest immersive experiences in North America,” says Justin Paquin, producer, Paquin Entertainment Group.

“You truly feel like you are a part of the bright and colorful world of Claude Monet rather than a

spectator.”

FACTOIDS

• Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience sheds new light on the leading figure of

Impressionism by using cutting-edge projection technology that breathes new life into the

dazzling beauty of Claude Monet’s artwork.

• Different from what would be seen in a museum, Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience

encompasses the artists’ bright and colorful body of work with a refreshing new twist unlike

anything seen before.

• Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience is for everyone—all ages, sexes, physicality’s—

the family-friendly exhibition gives guests the opportunity to live this truly unique and

unforgettable experience.

• Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience starts in the Garden, a Giverny inspired

space with panels of biographical information and explanations of the major elements

of his work before guests enter the immersive portion of the experience

• As guests enter into the second room, the Infinity room, the space transports them into

Monet’s work, becoming one with his bright and colorful canvasses.

• The exhibit’s rooms were inspired by the floor plan at the Musée de l’Orangerie in Paris,

which was specifically designed for Monet.

• As the paintings ebb and flow into each other, guests will be engulfed in a three- dimensional

experience—allowing guests to, not only observe his genius, but become a part of the

paintings.



• Guests move along projection-swathed walls wrapped in light and color that swirls and

dances as it focuses and refocuses into the flowers, buildings and landscapes of his

iconic artworks that have been freed from their frames.

• Monet’s art comes to life, appearing and disappearing, heightening guests’ senses and allowing them to become one with his spirited brush strokes.

• The almost 400 artworks include instantly recognizable classics, including “Water

Lilies,” “Impression, Sunrise” and “Poppies at Argenteuil.”

• Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience allows guests to join the artist’s quest to capture

and illuminate the ephemeral and magical variations of light shown throughout his

paintings.

• The exhibit is produced by Paquin Entertainment Group.

• Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience was brought to life by the creative team at

Montreal’s world-renowned Normal Studio.

• Normal Studio developed the exhibit, incorporating Claude Monet’s own thoughts and words

into the narrative and musical score.

• Jean-Sébastien Coté is the composer of the original score that accompanies the immersive

experience.

ABOUT BEYOND MONET



• 400 ARTWORKS

Through the use of cutting-edge projection technology and an original score, Beyond Monet

breathes new life into over 400 of Claude Monet’s artworks.

• 30K SQUARE FEET

Occupying over 30,000 square feet, Beyond Monet is the largest immersive experience in the

country, offering guests ample room to safely enjoy the exhibit.

• 4T CONTENT PIXELS

Comprised of over 4 trillion content pixels, this high-resolution portrayal of Monet’s work gives

guests the opportunity to become one with his paintings.

WHEN: June 15 through July 31, 2022

• Sunday through Thursday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (last sale 8 p.m.)

• Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (last sale 9 p.m.)

WHERE: Hawaii Convention Center, 1801 Kalakaua Av., Honolulu, Hawaii 96815

TICKETS: MonetHonolulu.com

Organizers have confirmed that throughout its run, Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience

will adhere to all local health-and-safety protocols and guidelines. These will be posted on the

website before and during the Honolulu engagement.

