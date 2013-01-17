Bill O’Reilly Takes on Rep. Colleen Hanabusa Over Hawaii’s Liberal Culture

article top

BILL O’REILLY: Now for the “Top Story” tonight. Perhaps the most liberal state in the union is Hawaii — more than a million Americans live there. Hawaii has the fourth highest homeless rate in the USA, it ranks number one in food stamps.

Its debt approaching $10 billion, money it will never be able to pay back. 39 percent of Hawaiians describe themselves as nonreligious.

Prostitution and drug use widely accepted in the islands. The individual state income tax rate, the highest in the country at 11 percent. If you are an underage girl in Hawaii, you can get an abortion without telling your parents. And if you rape a child in the Aloha State the mandatory prison sentence is an unbelievable two years. Hawaii will not pass Jessica’s Law to correct that appalling situation.

Joining us from Honolulu is Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa who objected to THE FACTOR’s report last week that focused in on Hawaii’s liberal culture. So Congresswoman what exactly is your beef?

REP. COLLEEN HANABUSA (D), HAWAII: Well first of all, Mr. O’Reilly, thank you for giving us this opportunity.

O’REILLY: Sure.

HANABUSA: What I was taking great exception to was the way you basically described Asian Americans, which I am a part of. You must know that one of the issues that we have always contended with as Asian Americans is the fact that we have had to deal with for example World War II and the fact that Japanese Americans were interned for no reasons other than the fact that where their parents may have been born and where they have been born.

O’REILLY: And that was appalling. At that time Franklin Roosevelt who is liberal guy not me. But — but let’s get specific what did I say about Asian Americans that has you fired up?

HANABUSA: You — you just basically said that we couldn’t be from a liberal state because though I’m sure you meant it sort of as a compliment. Because we are hard working and we are in fact industrious and some of that did not equate —

O’REILLY: And that’s exactly what I said. Those are my exact words.

HANABUSA: And that doesn’t — but that did not equate to someone who is liberal. And but what you fail to recognize is a major part of our culture, our Asian culture, Pacific islander culture is the fact that we cherish our Kapuna (senior citizens). Those are our elders. We believe and the fact that someone put it to me today we move together. We are a culture that really talk about and care about each other.

O’REILLY: Ok that has nothing to do with what we are talking about. Now listen, did you see the report? Did you see the report we did?

HANABUSA: Yes.

O’REILLY: You did? Do you remember who the correspondent was?

HANABUSA: Yes. No, I’m sorry I don’t.

O’REILLY: Ok.

HANABUSA: Other than the fact that it was you. That you were talking about this.

O’REILLY: But you don’t remember the guy that we sent to Hawaii who was talking to me on the set?

HANABUSA: No I don’t remember that person.

O’REILLY: Do you remember ever seeing him — do you remember seeing him on the set?

HANABUSA: No I don’t remember seeing him on the set.

O’REILLY: Ok it’s hard to believe you saw the report then Congresswoman with all due respect.

HANABUSA: I saw you. I saw you in it.

O’REILLY: On your Web site you took it from — all right you saw me but he was with me — he was with me and you didn’t see him.

HANABUSA: And I also saw the scenes that you put on your report. I saw those.

O’REILLY: Yes you saw them on media — Congresswoman just listen to me for a minute because I think you are a good person and a fair person.

HANABUSA: Ok.

O’REILLY: I don’t believe you saw that report on television. I saw – – I think you saw it on Media Matters, which you site on your Web site. And you took a clip from Media Matters, which they took totally out of context, totally out of context, all right? You didn’t see the full report on this program. You didn’t, did you?

HANABUSA: I saw it — yes, you are right. I saw it on a —

(CROSSTALK)

O’REILLY: Ok thank you all right.

HANABUSA: — rebroadcast.

O’REILLY: Ok so that’s mistake number one.

HANABUSA: Right.

O’REILLY: If the Asian comment was in the context of Watters going to Hawaii, interviewing guys in recliners who are on unemployment sitting back in the beautiful sun and saying, you know what? It’s give me stuff. I don’t want to work for it. That’s what it was — that’s it. It wasn’t an Asian American report.

HANABUSA: If you want to — if you want to just pick on certain things in Hawaii as you would at any other state —

O’REILLY: No, no. No. I love Hawaii.

HANABUSA: — I’m sure you could find it. I know that’s what I found to be so interesting that you love Hawaii.

