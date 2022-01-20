BJ Reyes dies at 50: Remembered for his journalistic skills and courage



Charles Hill (Email) – B.J. Reyes was an excellent journalist for the AP in the Detroit, still early in his career but a fast learner who quickly earned increasing responsibilities, becoming a trusted and strong desk supervisor in a very busy news environment. Before long, New York was calling and he was promoted to the General Desk. He contributed way more than his very good journalistic talents and work ethic, though. B.J. was a wonderful person to have in the bureau, someone who very much added to the excellent chemistry and camaraderie of the team, with everyone pulling in the same direction, working hard but also having a sense of humor and perspective. He was quick to help others and make them better, and others very much wanted him to succeed. B.J was a serious journalist, but knew how to enjoy life. He made the Michigan AP a better place because of his journalism and because of the kind of person he was.



Paula Froke – The Detroit bureau in the 1990s was a pressure cooker of big, breaking stories challenging a group of journalists who excelled individually, but really stood out with their teamwork and camaraderie. The staff was like a family. BJ was the sibling whose smile, calmness and grace was ever-present no matter what crisis was breaking out. He was an incredibly hard worker and a terrific reporter and editor. But it was his strength in the face of adversity – always with good humor – that made the biggest difference. That seems to be the hallmark of his entire life. He was one of those shining spirits who stays with you, all these years later. That smile! A true gem of a person.



Randi Goldberg Berris – I moved to Michigan sight unseen in 1997 for a job at the AP Detroit bureau. One of the first people I met was B.J. Reyes. We had a tightknit group of up-and-comers in that bureau, and we spent many hours together both working and playing. We spent many a night at Honest John’s or Soup Kitchen … Dee-Ann Durbin – I’m thinking of how we dragged BJ with us to opening night of “The Titanic” and how we all cried together. The late 90s was a time well before cell phone photos became a thing, and I wish I had more memories captured on film. Maybe Burt Herman can dig up more from that fancy camera he’s holding? I am so saddened to hear of BJ’s passing. He fought like hell through more cancer diagnoses than any one person should ever have to bear. I last saw BJ when he came through town for the 2006 Super Bowl. He was such a special person, and I feel blessed to have known him.



Marty Steinberg – I’m so saddened about BJ’s death on Saturday. I found out via Facebook posts of former colleagues. I was moved to tears by reading his sister Michelle’s post. Given his health problems, which afflicted him for 37 of his 50 years — countless surgeries since he was diagnosed with bone cancer in a leg, according to Michelle’s post — it’s not surprising that he’s gone. But his passing cuts across the heart and leaves a huge void. When I worked with him on the General Desk, he never once complained about his health or his pain. In fact, he joked about his limp. He was the epitome of grace, dignity and courage. His passing is a huge loss for all of us. I wish his family strength and inspiration in their memories of BJ.



Richard Borreca – retired Honolulu Star-Advertiser columnist and state Capitol bureau chief: I worked with BJ while he was at the state Capitol. He was just what you wanted on a story, in-depth, breaking or new trend pieces. He was the complete journalist and a good friend. His courage was unmatched and he preferred that it be mostly unsaid.



During one of his operations he had his old artificial knee removed and in typical BJ style he insisted on keeping the pieces to show off.



BJ worked for the now defunct Honolulu Star-Bulletin starting in March 2006.



After working with the AP, BJ joined the Honolulu Star-Bulletin and then the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, helping to cover the state Capitol.



BJ covered the 2008 GOP National convention in St. Paul, Minn. The next year BJ and fellow Star-Advertiser reporter Rosemarie Bernardo traveled to Washington, D.C., to cover the inauguration of Hawaii-born president Barack Obama.



BJ’s many ailments never stopped him from being the dependable and courageous newsman who ignored his own pain to complete the assignment.



While covering the presidential inauguration, BJ, who bought a tux for the event, started to develop stomach pains, which he just put aside.



On the 10-hour flight home from Washington, BJ’s “stomachache” turned out to be a seriously ruptured appendix requiring emergency surgery upon landing.



Along the way BJ also dealt with serious diabetes, a condition that BJ all but dismissed because he loved to bake and was top notch. Staff parties were not complete without custom BJ creations. And he never spared the frosting!



I have to believe that when journalism’s roll call is called, BJ would be the one saying “Who me? Don’t bother me, I’m on deadline.”



Michael Giarrusso – AP global sports editor – I met B.J. Reyes when he was still a Penn State student and I was AP correspondent in State College. He became our best freelancer and then applied for the AP internship program. His application never mentioned his disability or cancer survival. His work stood on its own. We stayed in touch and ended up working together on the AP General Desk in New York. Over the years, I marveled as he battled cancer and its aftereffects with mental and physical toughness. He never complained, even when we walked long icy blocks between Manhattan dive bars, usually walking faster than any of us. He showed me around Oahu when I visited Hawaii and always seemed happy exactly where he was. I loved talking to him about sports, Penn State, Filipino food and journalism. He will be missed by those he touched around the world. Sumalangit nawa my friend.



Tom Coyne – I was saddened to learn of the death of B.J. Reyes. I agree 100 percent with others who worked with B.J. who wrote about what a great co-worker and person he was. When I looked on the schedule and saw that I would be working with B.J. I knew that we were ready for any news that would be breaking that night. B.J. always was eager to jump into a news story. There were a lot of people like that in the Detroit bureau, but B.J. was special. He was never overwhelmed by the moment and always eager to do whatever was needed to get the job done and usually with a smile. He will be missed.