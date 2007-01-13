Coast Guard Aids in Search for Missing Pipeline Surfer

article top

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard continued today to assist Honolulu Fire Department and Ocean Safety rescuers with a search for a missing surfer at Pipeline on Oahu’s North Shore.

An HH-65 Dolphin helicopter, C-130 search plane and the 87-foot patrol boat Ahi searched an area approximately 1000 square miles from Mokuleia to Kahuku Point last night and today. HFD relayed a request for assistance at 11:30 p.m. Thursday and Coast Guard assets were on scene less than an hour later.

The search area is approximately twice the size of Oahu.

The Coast Guard focused its assets on search areas approximately a mile off shore to 12 miles out. HFD and Ocean Safety searchers combed the shoreline and in-shore areas. The three agencies are able to communicate with each other through an 800 MHz radio system.

The 36-year-old surfer was reported missing by his girlfriend late Thursday night. Despite poor visibility because of a lack of moonlight, Coast Guard assets will continue searching through the night.

