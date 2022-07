Hawai's has a 200 year old relationship with Germany

Denis Salle, German Honorary Consul in Hawai’i, and former Hawai’i House of Representative, Lyla Berg, discuss the relationship between the Hawaiian Kingdom and Germany in the mid-19th century. Lyla also interviews Denis about his consular duties.

Shot by ‘Ōlelo Community Media, the interview was conducted, appropriately enough, at the ‘Iolani Palace.

