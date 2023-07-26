Digital Nomad travel gear review – Part 1

Thinking of hitting the road with your laptop? Here's all you're going to need...

Editor’s Note: This is the first of a three part series by Hawaii Reporter Travel Editor and creator of Fijiguide.com, Rob Kay.

Ever consider being a digital nomad? This is a trend that became increasingly popular during the covid era. If you’re going to be stuck somewhere it may as well be someplace with great beaches, inexpensive beer, and a culture you’ll want to explore. And oh yes, decent bandwidth so you can do your job.

Many countries, who understood this trend, realized that attracting hi-tech workers could be a boon to their respective economies. They responded by offering special visas that allow new economy workers to avoid tax hassles. The caveat is, so long as you’re working for people outside of the host country, you don’t have to pay taxes. If you’re mobile and fancy-free, what’s not to like about this arrangement?

So I thought I’d try the digital nomad life for a few months in Europe while researching a book and writing my column.

I didn’t know a great deal about the “lifestyle” but I knew I’d have to travel light. and bring the right gear. For the most part I succeeded.

Nomad’s full grain leather Card Wallet Plus worked well for me in Europe because of the size. (photo Rob Kay)

What exactly was I going to need?

Here are the lessons I learned…

Organized and Safe

The first thing I did was acquire the Card Wallet Plus ($80) a decidedly non-high tech item from a company called appropriately enough, Nomad. A Santa Barbara-based operation, Nomad manufactures an array of high-tech products ranging from smart phone cases to wallet tracking cards and yes, even leather wallets.

The Card Wallet Plus is minuscule but has 5 card slots and an external “quick access” slot

How does this fit into the digital nomad’s world?

Start with the premise that when you travel, you don’t need a big fat American wallet. There are several good reasons for this.

Leave those big fat American wallets back home (photo Rob Kay)

First off, Rome and Barcelona are not only known for their great food. Both are also the pickpocket capitals of Europe, and this slim little billfold will readily slip into your front pocket without screaming “steal me”.

The Card Wallet Plus is much thinner than my old-fashioned, mainstream wallet, and could handle my Honolulu driver’s license and about four or so credit card sized item with plenty of room for folded cash or a few business cards. Nomad says it will fit up to 12 cards (which it will) but at that point it’s bit bulky for me. (I mean do you really need to carry around 12 cards?)

No. All I needed was a credit or two and a debit card along with room for Euros. It’s a good idea to carry a couple of credit cards with you because sometimes for inexplicable reasons they may not work. For example, Trenitalia liked one of my credit cards but not the other. Or you may be in a situation where you need cash so a debit card will come in very handy.

With Aviator Jeans you’ve got several secret pockets to discourage the pickpockets. I wore their new khaki jeans on a recent trip to Europe.

The Nomad became my “EDC” case for use in cafes, restaurants, etc. No real need to carry anything else which would be fodder for the bad guys (and girls).

What about carrying a passport? I didn’t find I needed something bigger to carry around my passport in an EDC context. If you need to carry a passport (which you do at times) that can be carried with a money belt or I’d zip it up in my pants (front) pocket. More of then not I’d leave the passport back in the hotel room.

For me, a carry-all with passport(s), cash, cards and everything else is just too big to stuff in your pants. It doesn’t mean that having a larger wallet might be a better solution for you but carrying something less detectable worked better for me.

Secure Clothing

Yet another zippered pocket to stash your goodies in an Aviator travel jean (photo Rob Kay)

On the subject of carrying a less detectable wallet, another item the digital nomad needs is a pair or two of “travel” jeans with hidden pockets protected by a zipper. I like products from Aviator, a company that has built its entire business model on travel clothing, specifically jeans. They offer all varieties– classic faded, jet black, khaki, camo, steel grey, etc. I’m partial to their traditional jeans which are of course denim.

The Aviator offers a quintessential five pocket and five belt loop classic jean design. You could easily mistake it for a classic Levi or Wrangler.

There are three “secret” zipper pockets, hidden from view so that you can stash your passport, credit cards, cash, etc. Inside the right front pocket is a pouch where you can easily tuck your Nomad wallet, or your smart phone. (So long as your phone isn’t too big). Two of the hidden pockets are back pockets and third is in the left front. The back pockets could work for a passport or even cash because it would be very hard to spot.

The tailoring on the Abisko Midsummer Trousers has a very appealing European look. It also has secure pockets for your wallet and passport.

The Aviators come in slim and straight fits. If you’re not of the sleek lineage, the regular fit will be just fine but if you have an athletic frame, the slims will be more flattering. On the other hand, the regular cut, which is more forgiving is probably not going to reveal what’s in your pockets as readily as the slim version.

I have Aviators both in traditional denim and khaki, a newer version with a fabric that is clearly more durable and feels akin to my Levis than the earlier and very much “stretchier” pair of their jeans that I’ve had for a couple of years now.

The upshot? If you’re going to be in a town full of pickpockets, you don’t want to make their job too easy.

I also like Fjallraven’s Abisko Midsummer Trousers ($119) which I wore extensively on this last trip. These are stylish enough to wear anywhere. They don’t have the hidden “anti-pickpocket pocket” but they do have zippered and button-down pockets that come in very handy on the road. All the pockets are on the front, so no one is going to grab anything out of a rear pocket.

Stay tuned for more travel gear for the Digital Nomad

