Disaster Preparedness and Food System Resilience in Hawaii

Thursday, October 19, 2023 5pm – 8pm

Hawaii’s greater food system resilience and disaster preparedness in the context of accelerating climate change-induced extreme weather.

By Civil Beat, UHWO, Better Tomorrow Series, Waiwai

Location

Ka Waiwai1110 University Avenue Honolulu, HI 96826

The Maui fires exposed Hawaii’s vulnerability to extreme climate change-induced weather events, once again raising questions over how disaster-ready the state is. This panel discussion will highlight the needs and strategies for building greater food system resilience and disaster preparedness for Hawaii.

Presented by The Hawaiʻi Institute for Sustainable Community Food Systems at University of Hawaiʻi – West Oʻahu, Honolulu Civil Beat, UH Better Tomorrow Speaker Series, and Waiwai Collective, this series is meant to generate key opportunities for community dialogue among a diverse audience, aiming to achieve a healthy, equitable, resilient and sustainable food system for Hawaiʻi.

Featured Panelists:

This panel discussion will be moderated by Civil Beat reporter Thomas Heaton.

Agenda:

Doors open at 5 p.m. for booths, music and a complimentary pupus. Speakers will start at 6 p.m, followed by an optional post-discussion community forum from 7 – 8 p.m.

