Disaster Preparedness & Food System Resilience in Hawaiʻi – January 27, 2023

The Future of Food & Agriculture in Hawaiʻi is a monthly speaker series.

By Civil Beat, UHWO, Better Tomorrow Series, Waiwai

Presented by The Hawaiʻi Institute for Sustainable Community Food Systems at University of Hawaiʻi – West Oʻahu, Honolulu Civil Beat, UH Better Tomorrow Speaker Series, and Waiwai Collective, this series is meant to generate key opportunities for community dialogue among a diverse audience, aiming to achieve a healthy, equitable, resilient and sustainable food system for Hawaiʻi.

A﻿genda:

Doors open at 5 p.m. for booths, music and a complimentary pupu. Speakers will start at 6 p.m, followed by an optional post-discussion community forum from 7 – 8 p.m.

S﻿peakers:

David Lopez, Executive Officer of Hawaii Emergency Management Agency

Subhashni Raj, PhD, Assistant Professor at UH Mānoa, Department of Urban and Regional Planning

M﻿arcel Honoré, Reporter for Honolulu Civil Beat

Parking Directions: Ka Waiwai Parking is located on the makai side of the Varsity Building. The entrance to the lot is located off of Coyne Street. Parking is $6.

***if you park in any of the lots located on the mauka side of the building you will need to self pay at the self pay station. They will ticket/tow in these lots if you do not pay.

Sponsors:

The Future of Food and Agriculture in Hawaii is a joint project of Civil Beat, the Hawai’i Institute for Sustainable Community Food Systems at the University of Hawai’i – West O’ahu, and the UH Better Tomorrow Speaker Series. These events are made possible through generous support from the Kellogg Foundation. BTSS is a joint venture of the Hawaii Community Foundation, Kamehameha Schools, and UH, with support from the College of Tropical Agriculture & Human Resources and the Ulupono Initiative. Civil Beat’s agricultural and food security reporting is funded in part by grants from the Stupski Foundation, Ulupono Fund at the Hawaii Community Foundation and the Frost Family Foundation.

If you require special assistance or auxiliary aids and/or services (i.e., sign language interpreter or wheelchair accessibility), please contact Civil Beat at 808-737-2300 or email your request for an interpreter to membership@civilbeat.org at least 4 business days prior to the event.

