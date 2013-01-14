Elder President Bush Released from Hospital

article top

Former U.S. president George H.W. Bush has been released from a Houston, Texas, hospital, after nearly two months.

He was treated for bronchitis and other health issues.

inline

A statement from his doctor said, “Mr. Bush has improved to the point that he will not need any special medication when he goes home, but he will continue physical therapy.”

Bush, 88, is the oldest living former U.S. president. He spent a week in intensive care last month.

In a statement, Mr. Bush said he was touched by “the many get-well messages we received from our friends and fellow Americans.”

Bush was elected the nation’s 41st president in 1988.

He and his wife, Barbara, live in Houston during the winter and spend summers in Kennebunkport, Maine. They celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary last week. They are the longest-married presidential couple and the parents of the 43rd president, George W. Bush.

Share this: Facebook

X



Comments

comments