Ever1one Hawaii is a FOR PROFIT enterprise

With over forty organizations, including the City and County of Honolulu, the Salvation Army, the YWCA, HPD and Hawaii Fire Department, allegedly ‘partnering’ with this organization that suddenly sprang up out of nowhere to deliver free masks to everyone on Oahu – who are these people?

The thing is, these guys went out and contracted with someplace in China to get masks and then lobbied the governor to legislate that we have to wear them!

So now they have all these volunteers going about and delivering them.

Started by Duane Kurisu’s (aio founder) son with his Punahou friends, it is not a stretch to understand how they got Peter Ho, BFF of Keith Amemiya, to bring all those masks to Honolulu on one of his Hawaiian carriers.

And with aio support the group is up and running with a huge presence on social media – acting like they are a non-profit.

Other “partners” include the ILWU, Hawaii Stevedores, Inc, TheBus, the Department of Education and numerous non-profit organizations and for-profit businesses.

How many people get to start a business, buy product, have it shipped at cost by plane from China, where it is manufactured cheaply, and then force legislation to make a market for your product? Hmmm.

Connections, connections, connections…

