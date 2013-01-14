FBI Launches Worldwide Campaign to Find Kauai Fugitive

article top

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has intensified its efforts this week to locate Peter Heckman, offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to capture and arrest of the Kauai fugitive who allegedly is the mastermind of a $1.2 million investment scheme.

The FBI, which unveiled a new Internet “Wanted” poster featuring Heckman, is calling on its 500,000 Twitter followers here (https://twitter.com/FBIMostWanted) and 300,000 Facebook page users worldwide here (https://www.facebook.com/FBI), along with the general public, to help them locate him.

Heckman, 63, was indicted by federal grand jury in Honolulu in 2007 on seven counts of wire fraud. The indictment alleges Heckman operated a Ponzi scheme, convincing Kauai residents to invest $1.2 million in his failing recording studio in exchange for returns of between 10-to-15 percent within two weeks.

Heckman learned of the federal charges pending against him just before being indicted in 2007 and fled the state.

He was last seen in the Indonesian island of Bali in 2010, where the FBI reports he was “operating a recording studio and had launched a record label producing albums for musical artists in the Philippines and Indonesia.” He may also have ties to New York City.

According to the FBI, Heckman has worked as a record producer and a recording engineer, claiming his business, “Raining Heart Records”, is a “World Music record label.”

The German national, who speaks both English and German, is described as 5’7” tall, 200 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes. He also goes by the names Peter Hans Heckman, Peter Hans Heckmann, Peter Heckmann, Peter Heck, Hans Heckman, Hans Heckmann, Hans Peter Heckman, H.P. Heckman, H.P. Heckmann.

Heckman faces up to 20 years in prison for each of the seven counts of wire fraud.

The FBi asks that anyone who recognizes Heckman or has information as to his current whereabouts to call the Honolulu FBI at 808-566-4300.

