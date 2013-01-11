Former Honolulu Police Officer Sentenced

article top

REPORT FROM THE US ATTORNEY – Former Honolulu Police Department (HPD) Officer Richard Wayne Raquino, age 41, of Ewa Beach, was sentenced today by United States District Judge Leslie E. Kobayashi to four months’ imprisonment for three counts of making false statements to federal investigators. Raquino, who resigned last year from HPD after a 20-year career, previously pled guilty to those charges on September 19, 2012.

Florence T. Nakakuni, United States Attorney for the District of Hawaii, said that according to information produced to the court, Raquino admitted lying to agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) when he denied disclosing the identity of an undercover Honolulu police officer and the description of an undercover police vehicle and providing information and techniques on how to identify and evade police surveillance to a known drug dealer. The FBI had recorded conversations between Raquino and the drug dealer in which Raquino discussed those things along with other sensitive law enforcement information.

Raquino was ordered to self-surrender on February 21, 2013 to begin service of his sentence, at an institution to be designated by the federal Bureau of Prisons.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the HPD. The prosecution was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark A. Inciong.

