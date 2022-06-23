Free-fall – Posts offering perspective and commentary on art and global environmental issues from Joe Carlisi

Balance.

The one universal law or rule that seems to hold constant

in nature is the seeking of balance by all natural systems.

Adjustment, compensation, contraction, expansion… an

infinite number of corrective, balancing actions and

reactions continuously unfold in the natural world; the

world that includes us.

Visionary architect/engineer/cosmologist, R. Buckminster

Fuller, recognized and identified this inherent, universal

property of natural systems. He named it, tensegrity. Fuller

observed that structures in nature, from the microcosm of

atoms and cells, to the vastness of solar systems and

galaxies, incorporate tense or rigid elements held together

in a continuous web of flexible, compression members.

External pressure is distributed evenly across the entire

structure, giving it a resilient, continuously, self-adjusting

character that helps it adapt while maintaining its integrity,

and ultimately, its interconnectivity and survival. He

recognized this property as an analogue applicable to

engineering and architectural design of man made

structures as well. Natural systems are self-balancing and,

in the case of organic systems, self-healing.

When massive, external pressures are so great as to

overwhelm a systems ability to adjust, restore balance

and, in the case of living, organic systems, to heal, then

the system collapses — dies. This principle holds true for

individual organisms and for complex, natural systems

composed of diverse, interrelated, living organisms (a

coral reef, for instance). When a “tipping point” occurs and

a living systems capacity for restoring balance is

exceeded, tensegral limits are broken and a reverse,

domino effect begins.

The system enters a free fall of accelerating

destabilization and ultimately, due to the interconnectivity

of its elements, a complete unraveling and loss of integrity

occurs. The living, self healing, organic machine becomes

a self-propelled, irreversible, extinction machine. Of

course, nature ultimately finds a new balance — a balance

that may or may not include elements of the prior cycle.

Free – Fall

The ecosphere of this planet is currently experiencing

severe destabilization to a degree that places it on line

with a point of no return. Whether or not, that point has

actually been passed is not known.

The human activity driving the degradation of the planet’s

ability to sustain life, as we know it, has been clearly

identified and publicized. Yet, that activity has not so much

as paused, skipped a beat, broken stride. Rather, it has,

accelerated, ramped up to new levels of intensity.

Judgements of human behavior as good/bad, right/wrong

seem useless and irrelevant. From an evolutionary

perspective human behavior is dysfunctional . . . failed.

Poor, unsuccessful choices leading to extinction rather

than survival, perhaps made under the fictional belief that

humanity is special, above nature and somehow exempt

from natural consequences.

This disconnection and environmental free – fall are only

temporary. Nature will reclaim and re-balance all of its

elements. This can occur as a process of extinction,

reabsorption into the flux of universal process — or it can

happen by adaptive, evolutionary adjustment, leading to

continuity of the current cycle of life.

Painting – “Mood of Peace” Balance is attainable when the equality of all life is acknowledged as equal. Nature has no special beings. Everything is equally important . . . or unimportant.

***********************

Joseph Carlisi – Biography

Born and raised in New York City, he earned BA and MA degrees in Philosophy at Hunter College of the City University of New York and then continued his graduate studies in Philosophy and Artificial Intelligence at Massachusetts Institute of Technology working under the mentorship of Marvin Minsky. Joseph worked as a part time content and copy editor for Harvard University Press (science and medicine) while attending M.I.T.

After ten years as a university lecturer, researcher and administrator, he started and managed an advertising / public relations firm in San Diego, CA that handled a wide range of commercial accounts. On the academic side, he published a series of seven articles on animal behavior for Harvard Magazine and two books: “A Guide to Personal Power” and most recently “Playing God on the Eve of Extinction”.

Joseph Carlisi creates oil on canvas paintings that can be described as vivid, surreal and unexpected. His paintings have been exhibited and sold in: Honolulu, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York City, Miami, Tokyo, Yokohama, Amsterdam, Berlin and Salvador Brazil.

Joe’s art is available for purchase.

Contact him at carlisijoseph@yahoo.com.

