Free-fall – A series of postings offering perspective and commentary on art and global environmental issues

by Joe Carlisi

The Children Know



Civil authorities have put in place various systems and devices to warn

people of impending catastrophic events. Detection centers can

immediately broadcast across all media to alert the public when severe

and life threatening natural events are about to occur : violent storms,

tornadoes, earthquakes, tsunamis, etc. Sirens, klaxons and alarms sound

in real time. Evacuation mandates, location of shelters, emergency phone

numbers may follow. Uniformed officers are dispatched to direct and

control traffic.

Animals, even domesticated ones can sense approaching natural disaster

long before man’s technical apparatus triggers a warning. Relying on

instinct and feelings, they have already fled to higher ground . . . safer

locations, seemingly having been able to read the (imperceptible to

humans) signs of danger.



Perhaps children have a similar ability. It would help to explain the

significant uptick in mental problems in young people.

The CDC reports:



Depression and anxiety have increased over time.

For adolescents, depression, substance use and suicide are important

concerns. Among adolescents aged 12-17 years in 2018-2019 reporting

on the past year:



15.1% had a major depressive episode.

36.7% had persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness.

18.8% seriously considered attempting suicide.

15.7% made a suicide plan.

8.9% attempted suicide.

2.5% made a suicide attempt requiring medical treatment.



These statistics were compiled in 2019 and do not reflect substantially

higher incidences occurring now, post covid.



Of course, children have exposure to the same grim media coverage of

pandemics, climate change, extinction, war and overall meltdown of the

world around them as adults . . . but not as much. They have not had the

years of relentless, numbing programming with which the adult human

herd has been bombarded and shaped. Their instincts and feelings have

not yet been completely eliminated and shut off. They still have the

ability to perceive and act directly through them. What they perceive is

the unfiltered, real extinction scenario that prevails.



Renowned Swiss psychologist, Roger Piaget observed that cognitive

development in children occurs through a series of orienting responses.

When a child perceives something new . . . unknown, for which he/she

has no prior cognitive experience or action response, a pause occurs . . .

a moment of internal silence . . . and the new element registers and is

added to what Piaget called the child’s schema, or stored cognitive items

much like an action database.



Adults are generally incapable of this maneuver because they are so

programmed with acceptable rational explanations that allow them to

perceive the world only through the largely fictional lens of the herd

program. New, incoming perceptions that do not fit the template are

summarily dismissed as fantasy, tricks of the mind, etc. They are literally

blinded and severely limited in their ability to act on the basis of novel

input by their filtering system of beliefs. If it doesn’t match pre-existing,

acceptable explanations then it simply doesn’t exist!



Sometimes the filter is penetrated or bypassed by a powerful, unexpected

perception. It sneaks through before the filtering mechanism can

assemble and floods the cognitive framework. A pause . . . a shock to

the system . . . a brief moment of internal silence . . . a moment of

cognitive dissonance occurs. An orienting response. A new cookie in the

jar.

Sometimes a work of art can provide the jolt.



Carnaval

Although lost in the frenzy and exultation of the moment, the celebrants

know . . . they know that it is the end . . . the party is over. Their backs

are turned to the enormous wave that is about to engulf them . . . but

they can feel it with all of their senses. The wolf whose instincts are

sharpest has already taken the highest position.

Free – fall

***********************

Joseph Carlisi – Biography

Born and raised in New York City, he earned BA and MA degrees in Philosophy at Hunter College of the City University of New York and then continued his graduate studies in Philosophy and Artificial Intelligence at Massachusetts Institute of Technology working under the mentorship of Marvin Minsky. Joseph worked as a part time content and copy editor for Harvard University Press (science and medicine) while attending M.I.T.

After ten years as a university lecturer, researcher and administrator, he started and managed an advertising / public relations firm in San Diego, CA that handled a wide range of commercial accounts. On the academic side, he published a series of seven articles on animal behavior for Harvard Magazine and two books: “A Guide to Personal Power” and most recently “Playing God on the Eve of Extinction”.

Joseph Carlisi creates oil on canvas paintings that can be described as vivid, surreal and unexpected. His paintings have been exhibited and sold in: Honolulu, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York City, Miami, Tokyo, Yokohama, Amsterdam, Berlin and Salvador Brazil.

Joe’s art is available for purchase.

Contact him at carlisijoseph@yahoo.com.

