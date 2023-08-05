Free-Fall – Sail On, Sailor

article top

Ladies and gentlemen, please return to your seats.

Intermission is ending and the second feature is

about to begin.



The first feature of the program is nearly over and

they are just displaying the credits now. We can

clearly see who are involved . . . producers,

directors, actors, everyone who had a role in this

blockbuster production of, “Dead End”.



This epic production tracks, live and in color, the

birth, life and destabilization of an entire living world.

We have reached a saturation point and are

now at the limit of the capacity of the Earth system to

remain in its stable state. We are approaching true

Free – Fall of life-support systems at the global

scale.



What a show! What riveting impact! A tour de force!

Produced by . . . directed by and starring . . . US.

Yes, we did it!



That’s right folks. An amazing feat. Let it sink in and

then, everyone stand and take a bow. (while we still

can). Okay then, be quick about it. Water level is

rising real fast.

Let’s move forward to the second feature:

“Surf’s Up”, which has already started.



This epic production documents the chart breaking

progression of the rise in global sea levels. Wow!

All of those nifty, hi – tech digital models and

projections, meticulously prepared by clever

scientists and academicians were worthless . . . a

tribute to the absurdity and hubris of trying to map

elemental forces of nature onto a minuscule

template.



Facing a future of accelerating climate change while

blind to worst-case scenarios is naive at best and

fatally foolish at worst. So, what’s new?

The alarm was raised recently when climate

scientists warned:



“The current trajectory looks like it’s headed off the

charts, smashing previous records,” Prof Matthew

England, a climate scientist at the University of New

South Wales, said at that time. “What we are seeing

is very unusual,” he said. “This is heading in an

unprecedented direction, and could be taking us into

uncharted territory.”



Even if the world stopped emitting greenhouse

gases tomorrow, ocean levels would continue to

rise.



Not only is dangerous sea level rise “absolutely

guaranteed”, but it will keep rising for centuries or

millennia even if the world stopped emitting

greenhouse gases tomorrow, experts say.

Rising seas are one of the most severe

consequences of a heating climate that are already

being felt.



The rapid surge in global ocean temperatures seen

in recent months indicates a climate pattern shift that

could accelerate planetary warming and

supercharge trends that are already driving extreme

storms, deadly heat waves, and weather related

crises.



Since April, the warming appears to have entered a

new trajectory. Meanwhile the area of global sea ice

has dropped by more than 1 million sq km below the

previous low.



“If a few decades ago, some people might have

thought climate change was a relatively slow-moving

phenomenon, we are now witnessing our climate

changing at a terrifying rate,” said Prof Peter Stott,

who leads the UK Met Office’s climate monitoring

and attribution team. “As the El Niño builds through

the rest of this year, adding an extra oomph to the

damaging effects of human-induced global heating,

many millions of people across the planet and many

diverse ecosystems are going to face extraordinary

challenges and unfortunately suffer great damage.”

Climate change models and projections fail in their

inability to capture the infinite number of dynamically

linked variables involved. What seem like singular

tipping points often trigger a “cascading” sequence

of related events in the ongoing free – fall; multiple,

collateral events (e.g. infrastructure damage, loss of

land, water and food sources) that coalesce into

system-wide breakdown.



Free – fall . . . meltdown.



A changing climate is current reality. Land and

marine heatwaves, forest fires, atmospheric rivers

and floods have become the backdrop to day-to-day

life. Watch it live on TV.



It should be understood that the events in the global

destabilization that we are experiencing are primarily

consequent to the main act which is taking place

in the oceans, which soak up more than 90% of

excess heat energy.



Rising sea levels are perhaps the most severe

consequence emerging from the ongoing climate

crisis.



Scientists are not used to thinking in terms of rapid

change, but the trajectory of the global average

temperature on the surface of the ocean has now

entered uncharted territory – quickly and

accelerating.



Temperatures in parts of the North Atlantic Ocean

are soaring off the charts, with an “exceptional”

marine heat wave happening off the coasts of the

United Kingdom and Ireland, sparking concerns

about impacts on marine life.



There are many scientific indicators pointing to the

imminent collapse of the Thwaites Glacier (AKA the

“Doomsday Glacier”). Once this glacier collapses,

scientists expect sea levels to rise 10 feet or more in

a fairly rapid progression. At that point, everything

near the coasts will be underwater and destroyed.

