Free-fall – “We Can Fix It “ – A series of postings offering perspective and commentary on art and global environmental issues

A friend and I were recently discussing the prevailing state of affairs

dominating world news and the human outlook. After we got past Covid

and the raging war in Europe, we couldn’t avoid the recently released

United Nations report on climate change.

IPCC: “Window to avert catastrophic climate change is quickly closing”

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called the report’s

conclusion “damning.”

“This report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is a litany of

broken climate promises. It is a file of shame, cataloging the empty pledges

that put us firmly on track towards an unlivable world.”

My friend said she was disturbed but was certain that . . . “we can fix it.”

Really?

Natural habitats, ecosystems and living species that have evolved over

millions of years, only to be quickly and casually annihilated in the wake of

human profit driven activity, do not bounce back with the application of

quick technical fixes. They disappear and do not resurrect. The best that

we can try do is slow it down, stop further damage. However . . . we

haven’t skipped a beat but rather have intensified destructive activity

moving us ever closer to an extinction scenario.

Given the reality, of a world, controlled by profit -driven industries and

governed by their political/legislative stewards, the possibility that

humanity will somehow awaken and with near unanimous intent, rally and harness all of its ingenuity and effort to retool civilization toward a path of

sustainability that might tip the balance toward survival rather than

extinction, seems, at this point . . . unlikely.

The window is closing. The wakeup call is blaring. We even have a new war.

Earth’s environment, like any other natural system, will seek and ultimately

find a new balance. Which, if any, of the elements of this cycle will be

carried forward into the new, is completely unknowable.

Moral sentiment, notions of judgement . . . good / bad . . . right / wrong

seem misplaced. The issue is more one of success or failure, on an

evolutionary plane. Simple reduction : survival or extinction. Free – fall.

The lower world – as it was – as it could be: lush, alive, fertile, balanced. A

leonine, male figure holds a mask of man . . . passing a snake (symbol of

fertility, rebirth and renewal) through it.

The female figure, representing understanding, emotional maturity and

regeneration balances a diminished, grandstanding, little man on a clock. His

time is drawing to an end.

A bridge spanning the gulf between the worlds is . . . broken.

****************

Joseph Carlisi – Biography

Born and raised in New York City, he earned BA and MA degrees in Philosophy at Hunter College of the City University of New York and then continued his graduate studies in Philosophy and Artificial Intelligence at Massachusetts Institute of Technology working under the mentorship of Marvin Minsky. Joseph worked as a part time content and copy editor for Harvard University Press (science and medicine) while attending M.I.T.

After ten years as a university lecturer, researcher and administrator, he started and managed an advertising / public relations firm in San Diego, CA that handled a wide range of commercial accounts. On the academic side, he published a series of seven articles on animal behavior for Harvard Magazine and two books: “A Guide to Personal Power” and most recently “Playing God on the Eve of Extinction”.

Joseph Carlisi creates oil on canvas paintings that can be described as vivid, surreal and unexpected. His paintings have been exhibited and sold in: Honolulu, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York City, Miami, Tokyo, Yokohama, Amsterdam, Berlin and Salvador Brazil.

Joe’s art is available for purchase.

Contact him at carlisijoseph@yahoo.com.

