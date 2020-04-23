Fund the WHO Again? When Hell Freezes Over…

“[World Health Organization director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus], said of the recent US move to cut off the WHO’s funding: ‘I hope the freezing of the funding will be reconsidered and the US will once again support WHO’s work and continue to save lives. I hope the US believes that this is an important investment, not just to help others but for the US to stay safe also.’” – Knowhere, April 22, 2020, WHO chief says virus ‘will be with us for a long time’

Hell to the no!

First, the WHO completely botched the global informational response to this event because they pandered to the disingenuous Chinese where the virus’s expansion potential was concerned. This useful idiot didn’t insist that his team get in there and determine for themselves – based on acquired facts – the severity of the infection. Instead, he accepted numbers on face value from a government that openly manipulates its currency to its advantage and tacitly endorses the pirating of other nations’ intellectual properties.

Second, that ass-hat isn’t even a medical doctor. He’s a corrupt Marxist politician and a member of a recognized terror organization. He belongs to the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), an Ethiopian group listed in the Global Terrorism Database. He also once named genocidal megalomaniac Robert Mugabe a “goodwill ambassador” from the WHO. That, in and of itself, should disqualify Ghebreyesus from holding any public position anywhere.

Third, he has a disquieting entanglement with the vaccine-happy, population-control minded Bill Gates. According to Johan van Dongen who writes for Modern Ghana, a locale routinely trotted out by WHO officials for propaganda purposes:

“The WHO…should be an independent organization, but for a very large part, it is financed by one person: Bill Gates. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has donated more than $ 2 billion to the WHO since the ‘90s.”

So, not only has Ghebreyesus established himself as a cog of the global elites, he has proved to be inept in the execution of his mission and corrupt in delivering results to the world community. But he wants the United States to resume taxpayer endowments to the tune of 22 percent of their budget; $237 million in assessed “dues” and $656 million in “voluntary contributions” for a two-year period.

If the American people could sue the WHO under the Lemon Law we would stand a great chance of winning. Their product – much like our American media’s product – is defective.

The United States (read: the American people), especially since the end of World War II, has been the world’s slush fund. No matter what the cause or event, the world’s nations and global organizations have come to automatically expect that the United States will give the lion’s share of aid, shaming the American people as “greedy” and “uncompassionate” should we question the purpose, use, or outcome of any international graft.

Like the man or not, President Trump is, in essence, bringing that Lemon Law lawsuit forth in withholding funding from the World Health Organization until they can prove to the American people that they are not funding an inept, corrupt, inefficient, and unreliable global organization that seeks to place mandates on our free people.

Resume funding the WHO? Only if it’s Townsend and Daltrey. At least then we might get some good music out of it.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments