Gil Riviere Provides Free Voter Shuttle to Polls: Candidate proactively helps where precincts are closed

When two of the six voting places on the North Shore were closed this year due to budget cuts in

the Office of Elections, Gil Riviere decided to proactively help voters by organizing free election

day shuttle service for the affected voters in Laie and Haleiwa.

Gil’s campaign is contacting as many registered voters as possible in the two communities to

remind them that their polling place has changed and to offer the shuttle and pick up service on

Saturday, Primary Election Day.

Volunteers will be stationed near Laie Elementary School and Haleiwa Elementary School to

help inform those voters who may not have heard about the precinct closures and to offer rides to

the correct polling places at Kahuku and Waialua.

Voters wanting help to get to their polling place in House District 46 on Primary Saturday is

invited to call Gil Riviere at 220-2280 to schedule a ride.

