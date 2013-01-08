Governor Appoints Gilbert S.C. Keith-Agaran to State Senate

article top

REPORT FROM GOV. NEIL ABERCROMBIE –Gov. Neil Abercrombie today announced the appointment of Gilbert Samuel Coloma Keith-Agaran to state Senate to represent Hawaii’s 5th senatorial district, a seat recently left vacant by Lt. Gov. Shan S. Tsutsui. The appointment is effective immediately.

“Gil brings a wealth of experience from the practice of law and work in county and state government. His passion for the people of the Valley Isle is evident and I am confident he will continue to serve them well,”Gov. Abercrombie said.

Previously appointed to the House in January 2009 to complete the unexpired term of the late Bob Nakasone, Keith-Agaran has continued to practice law in Wailuku. He served as chair and deputy director of the Hawaii Board of Land and Natural Resources, director of Department of Labor and Industrial Relations and deputy director of the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, as well as County of Maui Public Works Director.

He presently serves on the boards of the Maui Food Bank and the Tri-Isle Resource Conservation and Development Council. Keith-Agaran previously was a member of the boards of the Maui Coastal Land Trust, the Maui High School Community Council (and its predecessor School Community-Based Management), the Maui Memorial Medical Center Foundation, and other non-profit organizations on Maui and Oahu, and the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Advisory Committee. He remains an active member of his community and church.

Keith-Agaran is a graduate of Maui High School. He has a BA in history from Yale College in New Haven, Connecticut, and he is a graduate of Boalt Hall School of Law at the University of California at Berkeley. Gil is a partner in the Maui law firm of Takitani Agaran and Jorgensen LLLP. He is married to Kallie Keith-Agaran.

