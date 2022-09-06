Guide to Oktoberfest in Hawai’i 2022

article top

Block parties and festivals are returning Hawaii! Here are two Oktoberfest events not to miss:

Oktoberfest Hawaii 2022 at Aloha Stadium



OKTOBERFEST HAWAII 2022 – ALOHA STADIUM (21+)

Hawaii’s largest outdoor gathering place celebrates the German tradition as Free Spirits Hawaii kicks off OktoberFest 2022 at the Aloha Stadium ,Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 12:00 pm – 9:00 pm. This year’s 21 and over Fest will showcase a variety of German style beers, custom stein mugs, Hawaii’s favorite food trucks, local musicians, DJ’s and daily prize giveaways.

inline

For the kid in you, there will be free oversize outdoor Jenga, Connect Four and Horseshoes games provided by Yard Games Hawaii. If you’re looking to clean up your ride, Between Auto Detailing will be onsite offering guests professional detailing (pre-purchase ticket is required).

Tickets: Range from standard passes ($35) to VIP bundle passes ($375) and can be purchased online at https://oktoberfesthawaii.com or on event day. Tickets are sold in intervals of three (3) hours. A special price for designated driver pass is available. Uber rides hare discount codes are available at the time of purchase. Proceeds from OktoberFest 2022 will support the Na Koa Football Club.

Kailua Fall Festival 2022



KAILUA FALL FESTIVAL (Family Friendly)

Looking for a family friendly event? Head to East O’ahu and celebrate the beginning of fall in the heart of old Kailua on September 24, 2022, from 4:00pm – 9:00pm. Over 60 street vendors, Yard games and digital games for the keiki and adults alike. Live music. Prizes! Just for registering for tickets we are giving away major prizes. It’s free to register.

Ticket upgrades are available but not necessary to participate in the fun! Don’t forget getting a collectible Stein add-on if you want to patronize 1 of the 4 bars participating in the festivities.

Special VIP passes gets you up close to the action along with special perks.

The 22oz Fall Festival Event Stein is the only mug used for drafts on Ocktoberfest beers at 4 different bars participating in this event. (until 10pm). Join the Pub Kailua, Kalapawai Market, The Boardroom, and the ABV bar (the bar where the bands play) for all the Fall fun.

Stay tuned for shuttle service being provided around Kailua for the event.

Tickets: Get your FREE tickets at https://www.kailuaevents.com

Just For attending with your OVER 21 ticket – Be entered to win 35,000 miles from Southwest Airlines.

Just For attending with your UNDER 21 ticket – Be entered to win your kid a brand new X-box.

Comments

comments